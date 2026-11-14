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Wadsworth
🛒 Wadsworth, OH Retail & Customer Service Jobs – Multiple Openings
3 days ago
Wadsworth has some solid front-line jobs right now, from gas stations to big-box stores and specialty retail. Good mix of full-time and part-time, with chances to move up if you stick with it.
Lead Customer Service Representative – Evenings & Overnight
- Employer: Circle K
- Location: 815 Broad St, Wadsworth, OH 44281
- Type: Part-time (lead role)
- Pay: $11.25 – $15.25/hour
- Why it’s worth a look: Lead shifts, run the register, and help with the food program while getting entry-level management experience. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, tuition reimbursement, weekly pay, and flexible schedules.
Auto Care Center Technician
- Employer: Walmart Supercenter #2966
- Location: 222 E Smokerise Dr, Wadsworth, OH 44281
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $18 – $31/hour plus possible $0.35 – $3.00/hour premiums and performance incentives
- Why it’s worth a look: Hands-on auto work while customers shop, with advanced training, strong benefits (health, 401(k), stock purchase, PTO/PPTO) and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U) for everything from high school to bachelor’s degrees.
Sales Associate – Part-Time
- Employer: GNC
- Location: Wadsworth, OH
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Hourly + individual sales incentive plan (exact base not listed)
- Why it’s worth a look: Great if you’re into health and fitness—help customers pick supplements, handle online orders, and support store opening/closing. Perks include 401(k) with 4% match (after 1 year), holiday pay, 30% GNC discount, 20% off 3rd-party products, and monthly free product offers.
If something here fits your schedule and skills, click through, skim the details, and get an application in while it’s still posted.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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