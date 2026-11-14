Wadena has some wonderful dogs waiting for a second chance at love. All of these pups are with Let Love Live and are looking for safe, caring homes.

Breed: Boxer / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Boxer / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby (about 6 months)

Baby (about 6 months) Gender: Female

Female Color: Not listed

Not listed Adoption fee: $350

Shelter: Let Love Live

Phone: (218) 631-8070

Autumn is a young, curious girl who loves exploring new places. On her first big park visit, she enjoyed every bit of freedom, watching other dogs play from a park bench and sharing happy, thankful looks with her person. She sounds like a fun, active pup who will enjoy walks, playtime, and learning about the world with you.

👉 Meet Autumn and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Labrador Retriever / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption fee: $350

Shelter: Let Love Live

Phone: (218) 631-8070

Chocolate Chip is a young chocolate Lab mix with that classic Lab look and color. As a younger dog, he’ll likely enjoy an active home with time for walks, play, and training.

👉 Meet Chocolate Chip and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier / American Pit Bull Terrier

American Staffordshire Terrier / American Pit Bull Terrier Age: Adult (about 3 years)

Adult (about 3 years) Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray and white

Gray and white Weight: About 70 lbs

About 70 lbs Adoption fee: $350

Shelter: Let Love Live

Phone: (218) 631-8070

Julius is a 3-year-old, 70-pound gray-and-white boy who has survived a very hard start in life. He was found abandoned on a hiking trail, underweight and suffering from mange, but with care and kindness he’s come a long way. He’s a strong, beautiful dog who’s ready for a family that will give him the love and stability he deserves.

👉 Meet Julius and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Plott Hound / Chow Chow

Plott Hound / Chow Chow Age: Adult (about 4 years)

Adult (about 4 years) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brindle

Brindle Weight: About 72 lbs

About 72 lbs Adoption fee: $350

Shelter: Let Love Live

Phone: (218) 631-8070

Tigger is a 4-year-old, 72-pound brindle boy described as a big bundle of love. He has sweet, slightly crossed brown eyes, a few black spots on his tongue, and a big, goofy personality. He’s a true snuggle buddy who loves attention and will gently nudge your hand if you stop petting too soon.

👉 Meet Tigger and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier / Boxer

American Staffordshire Terrier / Boxer Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption fee: $350

Shelter: Let Love Live

Phone: (218) 631-8070

Chance is an adult tan/fawn American Staffordshire Terrier and Boxer mix. His listing shares the same loving, snuggly description as Tigger’s, so be sure to contact the shelter to learn more about his unique personality and needs.

👉 Meet Chance and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Wadena, MN, please consider calling Let Love Live at (218) 631-8070 or visiting their adoptapet links to learn more, schedule a meet-and-greet, or start an adoption application. Sharing these pups with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.