undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Wadena
Wadena has some wonderful dogs waiting for a second chance at love. All of these pups are with Let Love Live and are looking for safe, caring homes.
Autumn
- Breed: Boxer / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby (about 6 months)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Not listed
- Adoption fee: $350
- Shelter: Let Love Live
- Phone: (218) 631-8070
Autumn is a young, curious girl who loves exploring new places. On her first big park visit, she enjoyed every bit of freedom, watching other dogs play from a park bench and sharing happy, thankful looks with her person. She sounds like a fun, active pup who will enjoy walks, playtime, and learning about the world with you.
👉 Meet Autumn and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Chocolate Chip
- Breed: Labrador Retriever / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption fee: $350
- Shelter: Let Love Live
- Phone: (218) 631-8070
Chocolate Chip is a young chocolate Lab mix with that classic Lab look and color. As a younger dog, he’ll likely enjoy an active home with time for walks, play, and training.
👉 Meet Chocolate Chip and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Julius
- Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier / American Pit Bull Terrier
- Age: Adult (about 3 years)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray and white
- Weight: About 70 lbs
- Adoption fee: $350
- Shelter: Let Love Live
- Phone: (218) 631-8070
Julius is a 3-year-old, 70-pound gray-and-white boy who has survived a very hard start in life. He was found abandoned on a hiking trail, underweight and suffering from mange, but with care and kindness he’s come a long way. He’s a strong, beautiful dog who’s ready for a family that will give him the love and stability he deserves.
👉 Meet Julius and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Tigger
- Breed: Plott Hound / Chow Chow
- Age: Adult (about 4 years)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brindle
- Weight: About 72 lbs
- Adoption fee: $350
- Shelter: Let Love Live
- Phone: (218) 631-8070
Tigger is a 4-year-old, 72-pound brindle boy described as a big bundle of love. He has sweet, slightly crossed brown eyes, a few black spots on his tongue, and a big, goofy personality. He’s a true snuggle buddy who loves attention and will gently nudge your hand if you stop petting too soon.
👉 Meet Tigger and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Chance
- Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier / Boxer
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Adoption fee: $350
- Shelter: Let Love Live
- Phone: (218) 631-8070
Chance is an adult tan/fawn American Staffordshire Terrier and Boxer mix. His listing shares the same loving, snuggly description as Tigger’s, so be sure to contact the shelter to learn more about his unique personality and needs.
👉 Meet Chance and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Wadena, MN, please consider calling Let Love Live at (218) 631-8070 or visiting their adoptapet links to learn more, schedule a meet-and-greet, or start an adoption application. Sharing these pups with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.