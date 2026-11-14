Looking for a new feline friend in Wadena, MN? These adoptable cats and kittens are waiting at your local shelter for a cozy home and a loving family.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Cream / Ivory

Cream / Ivory Adoption Fee: $50

Shelter: Wadena County Humane Society

Phone: (218) 632-5938

Remedy is a lovely cream-colored adult cat who’s ready for a calm, stable home. Her adoption fee is just $50, which helps the shelter care for more animals in need.

👉 Meet Remedy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Shelter: Wadena County Humane Society

Phone: (218) 632-5938

Tonic is a sleek black kitten with lots of growing and learning ahead of him. If you’re ready for kitten energy and playtime, Tonic could be a great match.

👉 Meet Tonic and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown Tabby

Brown Tabby Shelter: Wadena County Humane Society

Phone: (218) 632-5938

Mystic is a brown tabby kitten with classic stripes and a curious look. He’s young and ready to bond with a family who will guide him as he grows.

👉 Meet Mystic and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Wadena area, please consider visiting Wadena County Humane Society or giving them a call at (218) 632-5938 to ask about these cats. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.