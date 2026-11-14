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🐱 Sweet Wadena Cats and Kittens Ready for Adoption
Looking for a new feline friend in Wadena, MN? These adoptable cats and kittens are waiting at your local shelter for a cozy home and a loving family.
Remedy
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Cream / Ivory
- Adoption Fee: $50
- Shelter: Wadena County Humane Society
- Phone: (218) 632-5938
Remedy is a lovely cream-colored adult cat who’s ready for a calm, stable home. Her adoption fee is just $50, which helps the shelter care for more animals in need.
👉 Meet Remedy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Tonic
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black (all)
- Shelter: Wadena County Humane Society
- Phone: (218) 632-5938
Tonic is a sleek black kitten with lots of growing and learning ahead of him. If you’re ready for kitten energy and playtime, Tonic could be a great match.
👉 Meet Tonic and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Mystic
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown Tabby
- Shelter: Wadena County Humane Society
- Phone: (218) 632-5938
Mystic is a brown tabby kitten with classic stripes and a curious look. He’s young and ready to bond with a family who will guide him as he grows.
👉 Meet Mystic and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in the Wadena area, please consider visiting Wadena County Humane Society or giving them a call at (218) 632-5938 to ask about these cats. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.