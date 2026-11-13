undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Wadena
📅 TWCC Executive Board Meeting on November 16, 2026
4 days ago
📅 TWCC Executive Board Meeting – In Person or Online
The TWCC Executive Board will meet on Monday, November 16, 2026 at 5:00 PM.
Location: 415 Jefferson St. S, Wadena, MN 56482
One or more Executive Committee members may join the meeting remotely.
If you’d like to attend online, you can request the meeting link by emailing michael.schommer@co.todd.mn.us.
For any questions about the meeting, or to get the link by phone, contact Michael Schommer at 218-457-0011.
More Info: Calendar • TWCC Executive Board Meeting
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.