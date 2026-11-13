📅 TWCC Executive Board Meeting – In Person or Online

The TWCC Executive Board will meet on Monday, November 16, 2026 at 5:00 PM.

Location: 415 Jefferson St. S, Wadena, MN 56482

One or more Executive Committee members may join the meeting remotely.

If you’d like to attend online, you can request the meeting link by emailing michael.schommer@co.todd.mn.us.

For any questions about the meeting, or to get the link by phone, contact Michael Schommer at 218-457-0011.