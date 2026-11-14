The Waco ISD Police Department and the Waco Police Department are starting the LEAD (Law Enforcement Against Drugs and Violence) program in Waco ISD elementary schools, with a nine-week series where students meet once a week with local officers to learn key life skills. 3rd-grade students at Parkdale Elementary (Parkdale Panthers) recently took part in a mock training session focused on self-esteem, where they shared what they do well, what they want to improve, and what makes them unique.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Waco ISD