Waco has some very special cats hoping for a fresh start. From a bonded senior pair to a playful youngster, these kitties are all looking for safe, loving homes.

Status: Adoptable, bonded senior pair

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Ages: Senior

Gender: Male (Bo) & Female (Bella)

Color: Gray/Blue

Adoption Fee: $5 each

Shelter/Org: For Adoption By Private Owner (Waco, TX)

Bo and Bella recently lost their owner and are looking for a quiet, loving home together. They are a bonded pair, very lovable, and both are declawed. These two are true couch potatoes who enjoy lounging, soaking up attention, and getting belly rubs.

They come with brand new, state-of-the-art electric litter boxes, which is a big plus for their new family. An older couple or calm home would be ideal, but they are also said to be good with other cats, dogs, and children.

👉 Meet Bo and Bella and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Note: Bella’s individual listing is here if you need it: Bella on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Age: Baby

Gender: Male

Color: Gray or Blue/Black (all)

Adoption Fee: $125

Shelter: Humane Society Of Central Texas

Phone: (254) 327-4728

Tango is a young, medium-haired kitten with a striking gray/blue and black coat. As a baby, he’s at the perfect age to grow up with your family and learn good habits from the start. For full details on his personality, care needs, and current status, please contact the shelter.

👉 Meet Tango and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Waco, TX, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful cats—especially Bo and Bella, who need to stay together after losing their person. Share this with friends and neighbors so these kitties can find their new families soon.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.