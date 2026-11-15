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🐱 Gentle Senior & Playful Young Cats Ready for Adoption in Waco
Waco has some very special cats hoping for a fresh start. From a bonded senior pair to a playful youngster, these kitties are all looking for safe, loving homes.
Bo & Bella (Bonded Pair)
Status: Adoptable, bonded senior pair
Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
Ages: Senior
Gender: Male (Bo) & Female (Bella)
Color: Gray/Blue
Adoption Fee: $5 each
Shelter/Org: For Adoption By Private Owner (Waco, TX)
Bo and Bella recently lost their owner and are looking for a quiet, loving home together. They are a bonded pair, very lovable, and both are declawed. These two are true couch potatoes who enjoy lounging, soaking up attention, and getting belly rubs.
They come with brand new, state-of-the-art electric litter boxes, which is a big plus for their new family. An older couple or calm home would be ideal, but they are also said to be good with other cats, dogs, and children.
👉 Meet Bo and Bella and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Note: Bella’s individual listing is here if you need it: Bella on adoptapet
Tango
Status: Adoptable
Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
Age: Baby
Gender: Male
Color: Gray or Blue/Black (all)
Adoption Fee: $125
Shelter: Humane Society Of Central Texas
Phone: (254) 327-4728
Tango is a young, medium-haired kitten with a striking gray/blue and black coat. As a baby, he’s at the perfect age to grow up with your family and learn good habits from the start. For full details on his personality, care needs, and current status, please contact the shelter.
👉 Meet Tango and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Waco, TX, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful cats—especially Bo and Bella, who need to stay together after losing their person. Share this with friends and neighbors so these kitties can find their new families soon.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.