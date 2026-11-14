Waco’s trucking and transport scene is busy right now, with solid options for both newer and experienced CDL drivers. Here are a few strong picks hiring around Waco, TX.

Employer: DICK LAVY TRUCKING INC

DICK LAVY TRUCKING INC Location: Waco, TX (regional OTR)

(regional OTR) Type: Full-time

Pay: $0.66–$0.69 per mile , about $1,661–$2,239 per week , $1,500 sign-on bonus

, about , Why it’s worth a look: Big weekly miles, 99% no-touch freight, and home most weekends. Newer Volvo/Freightliner tractors, paid orientation, growing paid vacation, 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, and company-paid life insurance from day one.

Employer: Not listed (recruiter posting)

Not listed (recruiter posting) Location: Based in Waco, TX (regional South Central routes)

Based in (regional South Central routes) Type: Full-time

Pay: $1,300–$1,500 per week + stop pay + performance bonus

+ stop pay + performance bonus Why it’s worth a look: Good for newer CDL-A drivers—no endorsements required, home weekly, and mostly Walmart grocery, 80% drop & hook. Offers health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid orientation/training, rider & pet programs, and is open to applicants with a criminal record.

Employer: Herc Rentals

Location: Waco, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: $29.00–$33.00 per hour

Why it’s worth a look: Steady local work hauling construction and heavy equipment for a large, established company. Strong benefits package with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, paid time off, parental leave, tuition reimbursement, and more.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply or call while the openings are still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.