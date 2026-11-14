Waco’s retail scene is busy right now, with new stores growing and established brands hiring. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market Location: Waco, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the whole store operation and step in for the Store Manager when needed. You’ll guide department managers, drive sales, manage inventory and P&L, and keep a strong customer-service culture. Sprouts offers competitive pay, DailyPay access, 401(k) with match, store discount, health benefits, paid time off, and growth opportunities.

Employer: Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts Location: Waco, TX

Type: Full-time (or part-time, per listing)

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level sales role helping DIY customers in-store and by phone with parts, batteries, wipers, and more. Good fit if you like cars, staying active, and learning store systems while working toward personal and store sales goals.

Employer: Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions Location: Waco, TX (local route)

Type: Not listed (route-based role)

Not listed (route-based role) Pay: $18–$20/hour + performance bonuses (up to $2,000/year)

Work with popular snack and candy brands, visiting multiple grocery and convenience stores instead of staying in one place. Monday–Friday schedule with weekends and major holidays off, weekly pay option, 401(k) with match, health benefits, and a lot of independence in planning your day.

Employer: Bennetts Company

Bennetts Company Location: Waco, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help shoppers find the right mattress and sleep setup through a consultative, low-pressure sales approach. Great if you enjoy talking with people, learning product details, and working in a clean, showroom-style retail space.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby. Don’t wait too long; good customer-facing roles in Waco tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.