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🛒 Multiple Waco Customer Service & Retail Jobs With Solid Pay
Waco’s retail scene is busy right now, with new stores growing and established brands hiring. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, these roles are worth a look.
Assistant Store Manager – Sprouts Farmers Market
- Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market
- Location: Waco, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead the whole store operation and step in for the Store Manager when needed. You’ll guide department managers, drive sales, manage inventory and P&L, and keep a strong customer-service culture. Sprouts offers competitive pay, DailyPay access, 401(k) with match, store discount, health benefits, paid time off, and growth opportunities.
Salesperson – Advance Auto Parts
- Employer: Advance Auto Parts
- Location: Waco, TX
- Type: Full-time (or part-time, per listing)
- Salary: Not listed
Entry-level sales role helping DIY customers in-store and by phone with parts, batteries, wipers, and more. Good fit if you like cars, staying active, and learning store systems while working toward personal and store sales goals.
Retail Route Sales Representative – Advantage Solutions
- Employer: Advantage Solutions
- Location: Waco, TX (local route)
- Type: Not listed (route-based role)
- Pay: $18–$20/hour + performance bonuses (up to $2,000/year)
Work with popular snack and candy brands, visiting multiple grocery and convenience stores instead of staying in one place. Monday–Friday schedule with weekends and major holidays off, weekly pay option, 401(k) with match, health benefits, and a lot of independence in planning your day.
Retail Sales Associate (Sleep Expert) – Bennetts Company
- Employer: Bennetts Company
- Location: Waco, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Help shoppers find the right mattress and sleep setup through a consultative, low-pressure sales approach. Great if you enjoy talking with people, learning product details, and working in a clean, showroom-style retail space.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby. Don’t wait too long; good customer-facing roles in Waco tend to go fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.