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Friendship Month Worship Service Honors Organ Donors
The Waco Central Texas (TX) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated will host a Friendship Month Worship Celebration recognizing National Donor Sabbath and the importance of organ, eye, and tissue donation on Sunday, November 15, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. at Liberty Christian Center, 4107 Westcliff Road, Killeen, TX (guests are asked to arrive by 10:45 a.m.). Families, friends, and community members are invited to worship together, learn how one organ donor can save up to eight lives, and get information on how to register as a donor. Learn more and register to become a donor: https://www.donatelifetexas.org/campaign/sta/
This content is adapted from materials provided by The Waco Central Texas Chapter of The Links, Inc.
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