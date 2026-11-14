The Waco Central Texas (TX) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated will host a Friendship Month Worship Celebration recognizing National Donor Sabbath and the importance of organ, eye, and tissue donation on Sunday, November 15, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. at Liberty Christian Center, 4107 Westcliff Road, Killeen, TX (guests are asked to arrive by 10:45 a.m.). Families, friends, and community members are invited to worship together, learn how one organ donor can save up to eight lives, and get information on how to register as a donor. Learn more and register to become a donor: https://www.donatelifetexas.org/campaign/sta/

This content is adapted from materials provided by The Waco Central Texas Chapter of The Links, Inc.