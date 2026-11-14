🏗️ Waco, TX Engineering Roles with Multiple Openings

Waco’s engineering scene is busy right now, with work in power systems, aircraft, and big data center builds. If you’re in architecture or engineering, there are several solid paths here—from hands-on design to BIM leadership.

Employer: Tharp Consulting

Tharp Consulting Location: Waco, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support custom medium-voltage transformer projects for utility, industrial, commercial, and renewable energy customers. Good fit if you know power systems, can read specs, build technical proposals, and like working closely with sales, engineering, and manufacturing.

Employer: L3Harris Technologies

Location: Waco, TX (Onsite)

Type: Full-time

Schedule: 9/80 (every other Friday off)

Salary: Not listed

Work on aircraft structures and systems using 3D CAD, from concept through installation and follow-up with the customer. Ideal if you have mechanical/aero engineering experience, can work in hangars and on aircraft, and can qualify for a U.S. Secret clearance.

Employer: Michels Corporation / Mi‑Tech Services, Inc.

Location: Project-based; includes Dallas/Fort Worth, TX metro (travel required)

(travel required) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead BIM/VDC on large, complex construction projects, including a major data center build. Great for someone with 8–10+ years BIM experience, strong Revit/Navisworks skills, and a desire to manage teams, set standards, and build long-term BIM capabilities.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are related roles at the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.