📅 Highlights from Waco’s City Beat: Nov 9–13, 2026 Here’s what City Beat covered this past week in Waco: After a major pump repair, water is flowing again into the Waco Wetlands , and birds and other wildlife are returning.

, and birds and other wildlife are returning. The Annual Waco-McLennan County Library Friends of the Library book sale at ExtraCo BASE offered thousands of books, puzzles, games, and more.

at offered thousands of books, puzzles, games, and more. Staff at Pet Circle enjoyed some post-Halloween stress relief with a fun “Pumpkin Smash” activity. You can watch this City Beat Weekly News Report and find more local stories at mywacotv.com.

More Info: City Beat Weekly News Report (November 9, 2026 - N...