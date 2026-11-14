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Waco
📅 What City Beat covered in Waco this week
12 days ago
📅 Highlights from Waco’s City Beat: Nov 9–13, 2026
Here’s what City Beat covered this past week in Waco:
- After a major pump repair, water is flowing again into the Waco Wetlands, and birds and other wildlife are returning.
- The Annual Waco-McLennan County Library Friends of the Library book sale at ExtraCo BASE offered thousands of books, puzzles, games, and more.
- Staff at Pet Circle enjoyed some post-Halloween stress relief with a fun “Pumpkin Smash” activity.
You can watch this City Beat Weekly News Report and find more local stories at mywacotv.com.
More Info: City Beat Weekly News Report (November 9, 2026 - N...
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