Waco has a steady flow of driving and transportation jobs right now, from medical transport to auto parts and rail safety work. If you like being on the road and staying active, these are worth a look.

Employer: National Railroad Safety Services, Inc. (NRSS)

National Railroad Safety Services, Inc. (NRSS) Location: Waco, TX (heavy travel, 50–85% )

(heavy travel, ) Type: Full-time

Pay: $28–$37/hour, based on experience

Highlights: Field-based role keeping rail workers safe by directing train movements and enforcing safety rules. Comes with medical, dental, vision, life insurance, disability, paid vacation/holidays, and 401(k). Requires 2+ years railroad experience and comfort working outdoors in all weather.

Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts

Location: Waco, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive wages (exact amount not listed)

Competitive wages (exact amount not listed) Highlights: Drive company vehicles to deliver auto parts, pick up returns, and help in the store when needed. Offers paid time off, stock purchase plan, 401(k) with employer contributions from day one, medical/dental/vision, tuition assistance, and career growth. Bilingual (Spanish) candidates encouraged and a good fit if you like customer contact.

Employer: Oceans Healthcare

Location: Waco, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive market compensation (exact amount not listed)

Competitive market compensation (exact amount not listed) Highlights: Transport patients with emotional or psychiatric needs while supporting a safe, calm environment. You’ll do vehicle safety checks, follow all traffic laws, and assist staff with patient safety. Benefits include medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, tuition reimbursement, daily pay, PTO, disability, life insurance, and EAP. Requires 3+ years with a driver’s license and a clean record.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer lists more details and related openings that might fit you even better.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.