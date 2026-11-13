Waco’s trades scene is busy right now, with steady work for folks who know their craft. If you’re handy with tools and like seeing the results of a hard day’s work, these are worth a look.

Employer: Mackenzy’s Plumbing & Drain

Mackenzy’s Plumbing & Drain Location: Waco, TX & Central Texas area

Type: Full-time

Pay: About $1,500 per week (competitive, plus weekly bonus opportunities)

Family-owned shop looking for a Tradesman or Journeyman Plumber who can handle tunnel repairs, sewer line installs, repipes, water heaters, and general residential service. You get a take-home truck, tools provided, steady year-round work, weekly bonuses, PTO, and profit sharing.

Employer: Danco Heating, Cooling, & Plumbing

Location: Waco, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: $31–$36/hour (with performance incentives, earning potential up to $45/hour)

Residential service, repair, and install role with a clear path toward Master Plumber and leadership. Comes with medical (70% employer-paid), dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid holidays and vacation, take-home vehicle, paid training, and licensing help.

Employer: PrideStaff

Location: Waco, TX

Type: Likely full-time , Monday–Friday 6:00am–2:30pm + some overtime

Likely , Monday–Friday 6:00am–2:30pm + some overtime Pay: $21–$24/hour

Build and weld service truck components using MIG, read blueprints, and help across production as needed. You’ll get health, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, and development opportunities, plus a steady daytime schedule.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the employer has similar roles open too. Don’t wait long; good trade jobs in Waco tend to get snapped up fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.