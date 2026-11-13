Waco’s industrial and warehouse scene is busy right now, and that means steady work for people who can keep buildings, HVAC, and equipment running. Here are a few solid maintenance roles hiring around town.

Employer: PremiStar

PremiStar Location: Waco, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on HVAC role installing and servicing systems, reading shop drawings, and working on roofs and in unconditioned spaces. Good fit if you have 2+ years HVAC experience, can lift up to 100 lbs, and want work–life balance and career growth with a team-focused shop.

Employer: Polyglass

Location: Waco, TX

Type: Full-time

Shift: 6pm–6am, Modified DuPont schedule

Pay: $37.00–$42.00/hr + $2/hr shift differential

Bonuses: $7,500 probationary bonus, annual performance bonus, relocation up to $10,000

Lead industrial maintenance on electrical/PLC, mechanical, pneumatic, and hydraulic systems in a manufacturing plant. Great if you have 4+ years maintenance experience, can handle troubleshooting drives and sensors, and want strong benefits like a low-cost health plan, 401(k) match, tuition help, and paid time off.

Employer: Walmart – Supply Chain Home Office #9153

Location: 2301 Corporation Pkwy, Waco, TX 76712

Type: Full-time

Shift: Weekday – 1st shift

Pay: $31.55–$35.30/hr, plus possible $0.35–$3.00/hr premiums and performance incentives

Maintenance role in a distribution center, with paths into custodial, battery changer, licensed electrician, and broader facility maintenance. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U) for certificates and degrees.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—good maintenance roles in Waco tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.