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🔧 Waco Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Night-Shift Openings
Waco’s industrial and warehouse scene is busy right now, and that means steady work for people who can keep buildings, HVAC, and equipment running. Here are a few solid maintenance roles hiring around town.
Mechanic – HVAC
- Employer: PremiStar
- Location: Waco, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on HVAC role installing and servicing systems, reading shop drawings, and working on roofs and in unconditioned spaces. Good fit if you have 2+ years HVAC experience, can lift up to 100 lbs, and want work–life balance and career growth with a team-focused shop.
Industrial Maintenance Technician (Night Shift)
- Employer: Polyglass
- Location: Waco, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Shift: 6pm–6am, Modified DuPont schedule
- Pay: $37.00–$42.00/hr + $2/hr shift differential
- Bonuses: $7,500 probationary bonus, annual performance bonus, relocation up to $10,000
Lead industrial maintenance on electrical/PLC, mechanical, pneumatic, and hydraulic systems in a manufacturing plant. Great if you have 4+ years maintenance experience, can handle troubleshooting drives and sensors, and want strong benefits like a low-cost health plan, 401(k) match, tuition help, and paid time off.
Maintenance Technician – Distribution/Warehouse
- Employer: Walmart – Supply Chain Home Office #9153
- Location: 2301 Corporation Pkwy, Waco, TX 76712
- Type: Full-time
- Shift: Weekday – 1st shift
- Pay: $31.55–$35.30/hr, plus possible $0.35–$3.00/hr premiums and performance incentives
Maintenance role in a distribution center, with paths into custodial, battery changer, licensed electrician, and broader facility maintenance. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U) for certificates and degrees.
If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—good maintenance roles in Waco tend to go fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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