🏥 Waco Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Clinical Roles Now Hiring

Waco’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options for both local staff and travelers. Here are a few solid openings worth a look this week.

Employer: Labcorp (onsite at Ascension Providence , Waco, TX )

Labcorp (onsite at , ) Type: Full-time , Shift 1, Mon–Fri 7:30am–4:00pm , rotating weekends

, Shift 1, , rotating weekends Salary: Not listed

Work in a hospital lab preparing and staining tissue samples for diagnosis. Good fit if you have an associate’s in a science field and 3+ years histotech experience; Labcorp offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO/FTO, tuition reimbursement, and ESPP for eligible staff.

Employer: MedPro Healthcare Staffing

Location: Waco, TX (travel contract)

(travel contract) Type: Travel RN , 13 weeks , 36 hrs/week , 12-hour evening shifts

, , , Estimated Pay: $1,671 per week (includes stipends; subject to confirmation)

Emergency Room travel role for RNs with 18+ months recent acute-care ED experience. MedPro offers weekly pay, housing or housing allowance, Day 1 health benefits, 401(k) match, travel reimbursement, and referral bonuses.

Employer: Avir Health Group

Location: Waco, TX

Type: Not stated (CNA position)

Not stated (CNA position) Salary: Not listed

Hands-on caregiving role providing daily care and support to residents. Newly certified CNAs and walk-ins are welcome, and perks include competitive pay, Daily Pay access, 401(k) with match, company-paid holidays, PTO, health insurance for the family, and strong corporate support.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—healthcare roles in Waco turn over fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.