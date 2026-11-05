🏭 Waco Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings & Solid Pay

Waco’s plants are busy right now, and several are hiring for hands-on roles and leadership spots. If you like making things, working with a team, and steady hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: TOPPAN Packaging Americas

TOPPAN Packaging Americas Location: Waco, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.75 – $25.00/hour (based on experience)

(based on experience) Shifts: Rotating: 7am–3pm, 3pm–11pm, 11pm–7am (every 4 weeks)

You’ll test packaging products, track quality data, and work closely with machine operators to keep defects low. Good fit if you like detail work, can stand for long periods, and don’t mind rotating shifts. Benefits include medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid time off, and more.

Employer: Polyglass

Location: Waco, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Lead daily plant operations, manage schedules, and coach production teams to hit safety, quality, and output goals. Great for someone with manufacturing experience who wants a leadership track, plus benefits like affordable healthcare (including a free plan option), 401(k) with up to 6% match, tuition reimbursement, and paid holidays.

Employer: Cargill

Location: Waco, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.70/hour

Shifts: 1st & 2nd shifts

Hands-on role working with meat products—trimming, packing, and boxing in a fast-paced plant. You’ll be on your feet, working in cold or warm areas, with chances for overtime and development. Benefits include medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid vacation, and holidays.

If something here feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—Waco plants tend to fill roles fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.