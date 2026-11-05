🛒 Waco Customer Service Jobs With Multiple Management Openings

Waco’s retail scene is busy and hiring, especially for people who like helping customers and leading teams. If you want steady hours and room to grow, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: AutoZone

AutoZone Location: Waco, TX

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help run a busy auto parts store, coach team members, and keep sales and inventory on track while delivering “WOW” customer service. Good fit if you like cars, enjoy leading people, and want flexible hours plus access to benefits and discounts even as a part-timer.

Employer: Circle K

Location: 110 E Loop 340, Bellmead (Waco area), TX 76705

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support the Store Manager with hiring, training, and daily store operations in a fast-paced convenience store. Comes with weekly pay, benefits, paid vacation, and clear paths to move up if you like retail and leading a team.

Employer: Spectrum

Location: Waco, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Hourly base pay + commission and incentives (exact amounts not listed)

Be the face of Spectrum in-store, helping customers pick internet, TV, and mobile plans while earning commission on top of your base pay. Great if you’re tech-comfortable, competitive, and like talking with people all day.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each company has more openings nearby, and it’s often easy to move around once you’re in.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.