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🔧 Waco Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings
Waco’s hands-on jobs are steady right now, especially if you’re good with tools or don’t mind getting your hands dirty. Here are a few solid options if you like fixing, maintaining, or keeping spaces clean and safe.
Maintenance Mechanic – VA Hospital Campus
- Employer: US Department of Veterans Affairs – Central Texas Veterans Health Care System
- Location: Waco, TX (hospital/medical campus)
- Salary: $28.31 – $33.03 per hour (Federal WG-9 pay scale)
- Type: Full-time, permanent, federal (competitive service)
- Schedule: Monday–Friday, 7:30am–4:00pm
- Telework/Remote: No
Work on a wide mix of building systems at the VA campus – carpentry, plumbing, welding, roofing, concrete, doors/windows, flooring, and basic hospital plumbing repairs. This is a good fit if you’re a journey-level maintenance mechanic who likes variety, can handle physical work (lifting, climbing, confined spaces), and wants federal pay and benefits. Open to all U.S. citizens; no specific education required, but you must show solid hands-on experience.
Maintenance Assistant – 3rd Shift (Poultry Plant)
- Employer: Wayne-Sanderson Farms
- Location: Waco, TX
- Salary: $23.70 per hour
- Type: Full-time
- Shift: 3rd shift, 10:00pm – 7:00am
- Benefits: Benefits available Day 1, on-the-job training
Help keep poultry processing equipment running by doing basic mechanical tasks like adjusting and replacing belts, changing oil, and assisting maintenance techs. This role is good if you have mechanical aptitude, don’t mind cold or hot/humid plant conditions, can lift up to 75 lbs, and want steady night-shift work with benefits from day one.
Residential & Commercial Cleaning Technician
- Employer: Hill & Home Cleaning Co.
- Location: Waco, TX (in-person, around town)
- Salary: $15.00 – $25.00 per hour
- Type: Full-time and part-time options
- Schedule: 4–8 hour shifts, mix of mornings/afternoons/evenings, some weekends
- Extras: Tips, performance bonuses, paid training, flexible schedule, opportunities for advancement
Clean homes, offices, and apartments across Waco using set checklists and systems. This is a nice fit if you’re reliable, detail-oriented, and like staying active, and you want flexible hours with a local, growing company. No professional cleaning experience required; they’ll train you if you have a good attitude and reliable transportation.
If one of these sounds right, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while spots are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.