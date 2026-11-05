🔧 Waco Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings

Waco’s hands-on jobs are steady right now, especially if you’re good with tools or don’t mind getting your hands dirty. Here are a few solid options if you like fixing, maintaining, or keeping spaces clean and safe.

Employer: US Department of Veterans Affairs – Central Texas Veterans Health Care System

US Department of Veterans Affairs – Location: Waco, TX (hospital/medical campus)

(hospital/medical campus) Salary: $28.31 – $33.03 per hour (Federal WG-9 pay scale)

(Federal pay scale) Type: Full-time, permanent, federal (competitive service)

(competitive service) Schedule: Monday–Friday, 7:30am–4:00pm

Telework/Remote: No

Work on a wide mix of building systems at the VA campus – carpentry, plumbing, welding, roofing, concrete, doors/windows, flooring, and basic hospital plumbing repairs. This is a good fit if you’re a journey-level maintenance mechanic who likes variety, can handle physical work (lifting, climbing, confined spaces), and wants federal pay and benefits. Open to all U.S. citizens; no specific education required, but you must show solid hands-on experience.

Employer: Wayne-Sanderson Farms

Location: Waco, TX

Salary: $23.70 per hour

Type: Full-time

Shift: 3rd shift, 10:00pm – 7:00am

Benefits: Benefits available Day 1, on-the-job training

Help keep poultry processing equipment running by doing basic mechanical tasks like adjusting and replacing belts, changing oil, and assisting maintenance techs. This role is good if you have mechanical aptitude, don’t mind cold or hot/humid plant conditions, can lift up to 75 lbs, and want steady night-shift work with benefits from day one.

Employer: Hill & Home Cleaning Co.

Location: Waco, TX (in-person, around town)

Salary: $15.00 – $25.00 per hour

Type: Full-time and part-time options

Schedule: 4–8 hour shifts , mix of mornings/afternoons/evenings, some weekends

, mix of mornings/afternoons/evenings, some weekends Extras: Tips, performance bonuses, paid training, flexible schedule, opportunities for advancement

Clean homes, offices, and apartments across Waco using set checklists and systems. This is a nice fit if you’re reliable, detail-oriented, and like staying active, and you want flexible hours with a local, growing company. No professional cleaning experience required; they’ll train you if you have a good attitude and reliable transportation.

If one of these sounds right, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while spots are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.