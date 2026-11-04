💰 Waco Accounting & Finance – Multiple Local Openings Hiring Now

Waco’s money-minded jobs are looking strong right now, from banking to hotel finance to corporate accounting support. If you like numbers and clear processes, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Extraco Corporation / Extraco Banks

Extraco Corporation / Location: Waco, TX (in-office, professional bank setting)

(in-office, professional bank setting) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support Mortgage Loan Officers by keeping loan files accurate, complete, and moving on time from application to closing. Good fit if you’re detail‑oriented, enjoy helping customers through big life decisions, and have 3+ years in customer service, banking, lending, or admin work.

Employer: AC Hotel Waco Downtown (by Marriott)

Location: Waco, TX (steps from the Silos, in person)

(steps from the Silos, in person) Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Pay: $15.75 – $16.25 per hour

Oversee the hotel’s nightly financials while also taking care of guests during the night shift. Great if you’re a night owl with solid basic accounting skills and want benefits like health insurance, 401(k), paid time off, and hotel discounts.

Employer: Globe Life / American Income Life

Location: Waco, TX (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (described as competitive)

Handle agent accounting work like payment processing, reports, and general ledger entries while serving as a key contact for agents and management. Ideal if you’re strong in Excel/Access, like problem‑solving with numbers, and want solid benefits (health, vision, dental, retirement, paid time off, and more).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the employer has related roles posted too. Don’t wait long; good accounting and finance spots in Waco tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.