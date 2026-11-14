🎓 Waco, GA Education Jobs with Multiple Openings up to $95K

Waco’s education scene is busy right now, especially at West Georgia Technical College. If you like helping students grow, there are a few solid roles here worth a look.

Employer: State of Georgia – West Georgia Technical College

State of Georgia – Location: Waco, GA (multiple campuses listed)

(multiple campuses listed) Salary: $27.00 per contact hour

Type: Part-time, adjunct

Teach the theory and hands-on skills of Commercial Truck Driving in classroom and lab settings. Great fit if you have a CDL Class A, at least 3 years recent driving experience, and want to train the next wave of drivers while keeping a flexible, part-time schedule.

Employer: State of Georgia – West Georgia Technical College

State of Georgia – Location: Waco, GA

Salary: $95,000 per year

Type: Full-time, administrative

Lead academic operations across the college, including Dual Enrollment, Curriculum, Online Learning, and Library Services. Ideal if you have a bachelor’s degree (master’s preferred) and several years of higher-ed leadership, and want a role focused on strategy, scheduling, accreditation, and program development.

Employer: State of Georgia – West Georgia Technical College

State of Georgia – Location: Waco, GA (Murphy Campus)

Salary: $53,040 per year

Type: Full-time

Run the campus library day to day, manage collections and databases, and teach students and faculty how to use research tools. Best for someone with a Master’s in Library & Information Science (ALA-accredited) who enjoys helping students, managing resources, and tracking usage data.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting has more detail on duties and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.