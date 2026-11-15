Looking for a calm, cuddly friend to share your home? These adoptable cats in Wabash, IN are waiting at the Wabash County Animal Shelter for someone just like you.

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $55

Shelter: Wabash County Animal Shelter

Phone: (260) 563-3511

Adonis is an adult medium-haired boy looking for a fresh start and a cozy place to call home. If you want a more settled cat instead of a wild kitten, Adonis could be a great match.

👉 Meet Adonis and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $60

Shelter: Wabash County Animal Shelter

Phone: (260) 563-3511

Listed as Johnny / Ben, this young male kitty is still in his playful years and ready to grow up with his new family. If you’re looking for a younger cat to bond with, he may be the one.

👉 Meet Johnny / Ben and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $60

Shelter: Wabash County Animal Shelter

Phone: (260) 563-3511

Izzy is a gentle, affectionate young girl who loves cozy naps, soft pets, and being near her people. She has a calm personality but still enjoys a bit of playtime when she’s in the mood. If you want a loyal, low-maintenance companion to share your couch and your blanket, Izzy could be your perfect match.

👉 Meet Izzy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Wabash, Indiana, please consider visiting Wabash County Animal Shelter or giving them a call at (260) 563-3511 to learn more about these wonderful cats and how to adopt.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.