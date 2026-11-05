🐱 Sweet Wabash Kittens Ready to Be Your New Best Friends

Three tiny gems are waiting in Wabash, IN for someone to love them. These adoptable kittens are all at Wabash County Animal Shelter and are looking for safe, happy homes.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $80

Shelter: Wabash County Animal Shelter

Phone: (260) 563-3511

Diamond is a young Domestic Shorthair boy who’s ready to grow up with a family of his own. As a baby, he’ll need gentle guidance, playtime, and lots of love as he learns the ropes of indoor life.

👉 Meet Diamond and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $80

Shelter: Wabash County Animal Shelter

Phone: (260) 563-3511

Emerald is another sweet baby boy, also a Domestic Shorthair. He’s at the perfect age to bond closely with his new people and adapt to life with other pets or kids, with proper introductions.

👉 Meet Emerald and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $80

Shelter: Wabash County Animal Shelter

Phone: (260) 563-3511

Opal is the baby girl of the group, a young Domestic Shorthair kitten. She’s looking for a gentle home where she can feel safe, play, and grow into a loving adult cat.

👉 Meet Opal and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Wabash, Indiana and thinking about adding a kitten to your family, please call Wabash County Animal Shelter at (260) 563-3511 or click the links above to learn more and apply. Sharing these kitties with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.