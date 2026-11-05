Washington County voters approved $54.9 million bond for new career center

An architect’s drawing shows the proposed site plan for the new facility on the U-32 campus. Image courtesy of CVCC

Voters in Washington County supported an effort to nearly double the Central Vermont Career Center, approving a $54.9 million bond to build a new campus.

The current technical education center at Barre’s Spaulding High School only has space for about 250 students. Last year more than 400 kids applied, according to Jody Emerson, the center’s director.

With a new building in East Montpelier, which voters also approved on a special ballot vote Tuesday, the career center could enroll about 450 students across two campuses, Emerson said.

Votes from across the county’s 18 towns were tallied Thursday, with 60% of voters approving the bond for construction, according to an announcement from the career center. Residents approved the bond 9,753-6,609.

The new technical center in East Montpelier is slated to be built next to the U-32 Middle and High School. County residents approved a 30-year lease from the Washington County Unified Union School District in a separate ballot question, with 62% voting in-favor.

Construction on the new building could begin as soon as spring 2028, Emerson said, with doors opening to students in fall 2030.

Last year, voters rejected a more expensive proposal — a $149 million bond — to build a new career center building in Barre. After the measure was rejected, leaders at the center planned to build a smaller campus while maintaining its space at Spaulding.

READ MORE

The rising demand for technical education in Washington County is emblematic of a larger statewide trend. Demand for career and technical education is growing around the state at a rate that outpaces districts’ ability to provide programs for students, according to The Other Paper. About a quarter of high schoolers in the state enroll in career and technical education centers, The Other Paper reported.

Emerson said that the center often lacks the capacity to cater to specific high demand interests. For example, more than 70 kids apply to the automotive program, she said, but there are only 16 seats in the class.

“Even if I had a second auto instructor, there’s not enough room in the auto shop and the auto classroom to actually serve a lot more students,” she said.

With the new career center in East Montpelier, Emerson said the district plans to split its program offerings between the U-32 campus and its site in Spaulding, Emerson said.

Classes for heavier trades like construction and transportation will stay at the career center in Barre, Emerson said, while classes for hospitality, arts and health pathways will be offered in East Montpelier.

Where students take classes, Emerson said, will depend on their interests.

Correction: The new technical center is slated to be built next to the U-32 Middle and High School in East Montpelier.

Read the story on VTDigger here: Washington County voters approved $54.9 million bond for new career center.