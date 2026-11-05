Vets Town Hall events will highlight veterans’ stories in November

This storywas first publishedin the Waterbury Roundabout on Nov. 2, 2026.

The Vermont nonprofit organization Vets Town Hall will host 10 community storytelling events in Vermont and New Hampshire from Nov. 6-15 to increase community understanding between veterans and nonveterans.

The public is invited to attend, regardless of whether one has any ties to military service. At each Vets Town Hall, any veteran may speak about their experiences serving in the military and the impact of those experiences. At a Family Vets Town Hall, immediate family members of veterans and service members are invited to speak as well.

The events are free to attend and nonpolitical in nature; all perspectives are welcome.

“The stories shared at these events are as varied as the veterans who share them,” said Kristen Eaton, deputy director of Vets Town Hall, in an announcement. “This is a way for Vermonters, whatever their views on U.S. foreign policy, to support veterans as individuals. The veterans who speak are our neighbors, colleagues, friends, and family members. Attending a Vets Town Hall is a chance to learn about some of the experiences that have been meaningful to them.”

The Vets Town Hall concept was launched in 2015 by author Sebastian Junger (“The Perfect Storm,” “War,” “Tribe”) with U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton in Marblehead, Massachusetts. Two years later, Eaton organized the first Vets Town Hall in Vermont. In 2022, Junger, Eaton and Bristol resident and U.S. Marine Corps veteran Jon Turner founded the nonprofit Vets Town Hall, which works to increase understanding between veterans and nonveterans by facilitating these events both in Vermont and elsewhere around the U.S.

The upcoming series has dates in Barre on Saturday, Nov. 7, and South Burlington on Sunday, Nov. 8. Others are planned for Bennington, Brattleboro, Charlotte, Rutland, St. Johnsbury and Wilmington, as well as in Hanover, New Hampshire. The Family Vets Town Hall will take place in Middlebury on Nov. 12.

Veterans and family members of veterans who would like to speak at any of the November events can indicate their interest when registering. Time permitting, there will also be a chance at the events to sign up to speak.

Community partners for the events include public libraries, arts venues, veterans groups and community organizations. Vets Town Hall events are supported in part by Vermont Humanities and the Vermont Veterans Fund.

The full schedule of events and registration forms are online at vtvetstownhall.org. Registration is not required, but organizers appreciate it.

Read the story on VTDigger here: Vets Town Hall events will highlight veterans’ stories in November.