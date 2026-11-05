Dear Editor,

Few would dispute that Beta Technologies is a boon to Chittenden County employment and its economic environment. However, the company’s CEO, Kyle Clark, would like to be able to fly to and from his $3.5 million home in Lincoln, a 45-minute drive from Beta’s headquarters at Burlington International Airport. The planes could include traditional fuel-powered aircraft and not just quiet, nonpolluting electric planes.

Vermont should hold public hearings about a private airport proposal, as has been done for many private landing area and airport applications in the past. To date, the Federal Aviation Administration, Vermont Transportation Board and Vermont Agency of Transportation have only considered the safety of the aircraft.

Despite opposition from two local municipal boards and many abutting and near-adjacent residents, formal legal objections on behalf of 19 residents, and opposition from the Lincoln Selectboard and its lawyer, state and federal agencies have granted approvals without holding public hearings, conducting a public safety review or considering the safety of neighboring homes, local schools and public recreation areas and an immediately adjacent recreational trail.

I write this as a concerned Vermonter. I’m seeing the subversion of the public process, born from wealth and power, that may have negative repercussions in our state far beyond this incident.

Krister Adams

Waterbury, Vt.

Read the story on VTDigger here: Wealth shouldn’t fast-track a private runway in Lincoln.