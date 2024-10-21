Man charged in fatal Waterbury shooting pleads not guilty

State police vehicles at the scene of Monday’s shooting in Waterbury that left one man dead and a second critically injured. Photo by Alan Keays/VTDigger

Fabrice Rumama, the Massachusetts man charged in the fatal shooting of a New Hampshire man in Waterbury last week, pleaded not guilty during his arraignment in Washington County Criminal Court on Monday.

Rumama, 20, is accused of fatally shooting Shawn Spiker, 34, of Croydon, N.H. at the Kneeland Flats Trailer Park in Waterbury on Oct. 14, according to an affidavit written by Vermont State Police Sgt. Seth Richardson.

Michael Perry, 57, of Waterbury, was also shot and injured at the scene, but was taken to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington and was in stable condition there last week.

No one has been charged in the shooting of Perry. Adam Silverman, a public information officer with the Vermont State Police, said on Monday that police are still investigating the circumstances of Perry’s shooting.

Rumama is charged with second-degree murder, which carries a minimum of 20 years in prison and a maximum of life in prison.

According to the police affidavit, Rumama — who witnesses told police went by the name of “Savage” — arrived at the residence in the trailer park on the morning of Oct. 13 with another man identified as “Smitty.” The two demanded the tenant of the residence provide them with money from the sale of fentanyl.

The tenant had recently taken possession of a large stack of fentanyl from the two men to sell in order to fix the tenant’s vehicle, according to the affidavit.

Fabrice Rumama, 20, of Springfield, MA. Photo via Vermont State Police

A dispute ensued that morning, but the tenant kicked them out of the trailer and didn’t see them again, Richardson wrote in the affidavit.

Later that night, Spiker and Perry, acquaintances of the tenant, were at the residence when Rumama and “Smitty” shot the two men inside of the trailer shortly after midnight, according to the affidavit.

The tenant and another witness were in other rooms of the trailer when the shooting occurred and called 911 shortly after, Richardson wrote.

Emergency personnel arrived on the scene. Spiker was pronounced dead as a result of multiple gunshot wounds just after 1 a.m., the affidavit said. Perry was taken to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington.

After the shooting, Rumama and “Smitty” went back to a residence in Orange, where the two had been dealing drugs, according to the affidavit. Cooperating witnesses told police the murder at Kneeland Flats had been discussed at the residence after the shooting occurred.

On Oct. 18, Vermont State Police executed a search warrant of the home. Rumama and a second person fled the scene, but Rumama was apprehended. Police at the residence found fentanyl — both in bulk form and individually packaged — an AR-style rifle, two handguns, ammunition and $3,000 in cash, according to the affidavit.

Rumama is being held without bail. A new hearing was not scheduled at Monday’s arraignment.

