Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • VTDigger

    Judge orders competency evaluation for man accused of killing father and injuring mother with bat

    By Alan J. Keays,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hsvJx_0vxrTeEz00
    Jordan Lawyer, 29, of Enosburgh. Photo via Vermont State Police

    ST. ALBANS — A Vermont judge ordered a competency evaluation Monday for an Enosburgh man charged with murder and felony assault for allegedly beating his father to death and seriously injuring his mother late last week at a home they all shared.

    Jordan Lawyer, 29, appeared by video from the Northwest State Correctional Facility for his arraignment Monday afternoon in Franklin County Superior criminal court in St. Albans where he has been held since his arrest Friday.

    Lawyer, through his attorney, entered not guilty pleas to a charge of second-degree murder and aggravated assault stemming from the attack on his parents. He also entered not guilty pleas to charges of eluding police and aggravated assault arising from a crash that led to him being taken into custody.

    Prosecutors alleged Lawyer repeatedly struck both his 54-year-old father, Todd Lawyer, and his 58-year-old mother, Robin Lawyer, with a baseball bat Friday morning at their home in Enosburgh.

    Todd Lawyer was killed in the attack. The Vermont Chief Medical Examiner’s Officer determined his cause of death to be blunt force trauma to his head and ruled it a homicide.

    Robin Lawyer, who police said suffered significant injuries, had been hospitalized for treatment for her injuries and was reported to be in stable condition Friday. Her condition was not available Monday.

    Jordan Lawyer had twice previously been found incompetent to stand trial on charges stemming from two previous alleged attacks on his parents, most recently in 2022.

    “This case is a wakeup call that we urgently need to reexamine our mental health system in Vermont and particularly in regard to those who are a threat to themselves and others,” Franklin County State’s Attorney Bram Kranichfeld said following Monday’s court proceeding.

    “What we need to reform and what we need to reexamine are cases where there’s an intersection between mental health and the criminal justice system,” Kranichfeld added. “In my personal opinion, the system, as it functions right now, is not working.”

    During the hearing, Judge Alison Arms granted a request by Kranichfeld to hold Jordan Lawyer without bail pending a hearing to determine the strength of the evidence in the case against him.

    Paul Groce, an attorney representing Lawyer, did not contest the hold-without-bail order for his client.

    Arms also ordered a competency evaluation for Lawyer.

    The incident leading to the charges took place Friday morning when Robin Lawyer called police around 8:45 a.m. She reported to a 911 dispatcher that her son, whom she described as schizophrenic, was burning furniture and smashing windows at their residence, according to charging documents made public Monday.

    Moments later, the filing added, a neighbor of the Lawyers’ called police reporting that Todd Lawyer had been shot and Robin Lawyer was injured.

    Arriving officers found Todd Lawyer dead on the ground outside, about 25 yards from the front of his residence, the charging documents stated.

    Robin Lawyer, who had injuries to her left forearm and forehead, told an emergency medical worker at the scene that she and her husband had returned home earlier Friday morning and saw their son, Jordan Lawyer, burning furniture in the front yard, according to the filing.

    Later, at the Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans where she was taken for treatment for her injuries, she reported that after seeing their son burning furniture Todd Lawyer told him he had to leave and could no longer live at the residence, the charging documents stated.

    Todd Lawyer, who had picked up a bat to protect himself, Robin Lawyer told an investigator, was then struck by Jordan Lawyer, also wielding a bat.

    Robin Lawyer added that she tried to protect her husband, but Jordan Lawyer kept striking him as well as her during the attack, the charging documents stated.

    She said she was able to lock herself in the house and call police for help, the filing added.

    “She screamed for help, but no one came,” Robin Lawyer told the investigator, according to the charging documents.

    A neighbor reported that as Robin Lawyer was fleeing her home he had her come into his residence where she asked for his help. The neighbor also reported that Robin Lawyer had recalled her husband saying during the attack, “Son, stop, I love you,” the charging documents stated.

    Jordan Lawyer had left the home before police arrived, taking off in his parents’ black Jeep Grand Cherokee, according to the charging documents.

    He was taken into custody later Friday morning after the Jeep he was driving collided with a vehicle driven by a game warden in central Enosburgh, the filing stated.

    At the time he was taken into custody, the charging documents stated, he had a white baseball bat with blood on it.

    If convicted of the charges against him, Lawyer faces up to life in prison.

    Read the story on VTDigger here: Judge orders competency evaluation for man accused of killing father and injuring mother with bat .

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 2
    Add a Comment
    Guest
    1d ago
    Schizophrenia is no joke. Vermont needs more resources for mental health. I bet notMany know how hard it is to get a psychiatrist to actually takeYou in first they play the gameOf a regular dr. Play around with meds then when something works a regular dr says nope it’s addicting. Then they send ya to a counselor cause the defiantly don’t wanna was time using a real psychiatrist. I felt so alone trying to get help for my son. I swore at dr. Made ER runs he needed help and I’m sure he had signs. He didn’t get what he need nor am I convinced even if he reached out for help would have gotten it. ItTook my ex husband me and his siblings fighting with him to get the help he needed. I feel bad for all involved cause I’m sure he’s hurting also.
    Debbie Rouse
    1d ago
    I knew of someone that was schizophrenic and was off he's meds and killed his mother and stepfather. He believed they wanted to kill him. This is a sad tragedy.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today3 hours ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel23 hours ago
    Diddy’s Former Inmate Shares Details About His 'Special Treatment' While Incarcerated
    Kristen Brady1 day ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    Live roach was found “in the process of dying on a plate over the make line" Florida diner shut down
    Akeena3 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz14 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt5 days ago
    Police seek man on attempted homicide charge in Columbia County
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Elk Fire burns 6 buildings near Dayton as residents fight to save homes
    WyoFile5 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile8 days ago
    New Study: Cannabis Leads To Improved Physical, Social, Emotional And Pain-Related Quality of Life
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily19 days ago
    Colombian Citizen Guilty of Importing Cocaine to US
    Morristown Minute6 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz2 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz6 days ago
    Hurricane Helene debris killed Duval toddler
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Denver police settlements: Another $140K this week
    David Heitz11 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria19 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune19 days ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker6 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz6 days ago
    Corporate landlord with 12,000 homes in CA agrees to $48 million settlement for deceiving renters
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Meet Oliver: The Tiny Puppy With An Enormous Personality
    Dianna Carney6 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Little Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney20 days ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Given 30 Year Sentence for Secretly Recording Minors in Cabins
    J. Souza21 days ago
    Residents appeal Wheeler Park decision to supreme court
    VTDigger12 days ago
    SoCal County gets $11 Million to clear homeless encampments
    The HD Post1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy