Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • VTDigger

    Goddard College campus sale falls through for the 2nd time

    By Emma Cotton,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v55t5_0vpI9bD000

    Goddard College’s board of trustees announced on Monday that its second plan to sell the defunct institution’s campus has fallen through.

    “Unfortunately, we have just been informed that the Greatwood Project/Collective Well partnership has been unable to secure the necessary funds to purchase the Goddard College property,” Lisa Larivee, clerk of the Goddard board of trustees, wrote in a press release on Monday morning.

    The board is now exploring “a range of alternative options to sell the campus,” which includes  “engaging with multiple potential buyers who have expressed interest in acquiring the property,” she wrote.

    Goddard College closed in the spring after persistent declining enrollment caused “financial insolvency,” the board announced at the time. The number of students dropped from 1,900 in the 1970s to 220 during the most recent academic year.

    In July, a buyer was on the precipice of purchasing the school, but the school would not name them, sparking concern and criticism from community members. Then, in mid-July, the deal fell through, and the board invited previously interested parties to present new bids for the campus.

    Those bids needed to include “a firm closing date between August 1 and August 15,” and full payment at closing “with no financing contingencies,” Kenneth Macur, the school’s interim chief financial officer, said in an email to potential bidders.

    READ MORE

    In July, the Greatwood Project, a group composed of community members with ties to Goddard College and investors, announced that the board had accepted its $3.4 million bid to purchase the campus.

    The group had planned to use the 117-acre property, which spans the towns of Plainfield, Marshfield and East Montpelier, to partner with “host towns, community groups, native communities, nonprofit and for-profit organizations” for purposes including “economic, housing, community and cultural development, educational innovation, and historic preservation,” the group said in a press release on July 31.

    When asked for an interview, Larivee wrote that the board “doesn’t have any further information to share.”

    Kris Gruen, a member of the Greatwood Project, said a subset of the project, called the Greatwood Group, is “still working to pursue the sale.”

    “The Greatwood Group’s goals for acquiring the campus remain protecting a community resource, bringing money into the area, fostering arts and culture, providing facilities for educational programs, developing affordable housing, and supporting local business aligned with our vision for building local resiliency,” Gruen wrote in a text message.

    Asked whether the group was actively working with the board on the sale, Gruen said the group remains hopeful.

    “If and when the Greatwood Group can successfully organize and confirm the board’s asking price, we will present our offer,” he said.

    Read the story on VTDigger here: Goddard College campus sale falls through for the 2nd time .

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Woman catches Texas Roadhouse managers allegedly scheming to terminate an injured worker
    NewsNinja27 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune12 days ago
    This Little Shih-Poo Is Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz16 days ago
    Big List of Festivals and Family Friendly Events This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen26 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile2 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA4 days ago
    The best steak in the western Suburbs is Served at this restaurant.
    Chicago Food King4 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post13 days ago
    Schools feel teacher-shortage strains as 2024 academic year kicks off
    WyoFile29 days ago
    Searchers scour mountain, cellular data for missing Yellowstone hiker
    WyoFile5 days ago
    Free Food Mobile Markets Return To Bristol County For October 2024
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Florida Loses Its Top Spot – Here’s the New Most Popular Move-In State
    Akeena4 days ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz25 days ago
    DOJ sues software company controlling 80% of rental market – accuses of price fixing rents in CA
    The HD Post19 days ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    Four reasons to make saving for college or training part of your back-to-school routine
    VTDigger7 days ago
    An Annular Solar Eclipse Happens October 2, 2024
    M Henderson14 hours ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz17 days ago
    Chemically converted THC saps revenue from Colorado’s legal marijuana industry, state says
    Matt Whittaker5 days ago
    Hot, dry weather spurs fast-growing fires around Wyoming
    WyoFile20 days ago
    Eating healthy to fuel life’s goals
    VTDigger12 hours ago
    4 New Cases of Severe West Nile Virus Detected
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt12 days ago
    An 11-year-old boy was suspended after reporting a student with a bullet at a Virginia Beach school
    Margaret Minnicks20 days ago
    Sweet! The Northwest Chocolate Festival Is This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen1 day ago
    Georgia lawmakers reconsider bills to hold adults accountable for firearm safety
    The Current GA25 days ago
    Who is Trillium Manual Therapies?
    VTDigger2 days ago
    Crews hold Togwotee Pass highway barrier between Fish Creek Fire, lodge and homes
    WyoFile28 days ago
    $2M Fraud: Man Guilty of Using Stolen IDs to Rent Properties
    Morristown Minute10 hours ago
    Aurora homeless encampments getting bigger, official says
    David Heitz18 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy