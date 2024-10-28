Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Votebeat

    Q&A: It’s almost Election Day. What should we be worried about?

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14wD7a_0wP7bug900

    Votebeat is a nonprofit news organization reporting on voting access and election administration across the U.S.

    This news analysis was originally distributed in Votebeat’s free weekly newsletter. Sign up to get future editions, including the latest reporting from Votebeat bureaus and curated news from other publications, delivered to your inbox every Saturday .

    The last day of voting is in just over a week, and for this newsletter, we thought it best to get out of the way of the experts. We asked three of them — John Merrill, the Republican former secretary of state in Alabama; Kathy Boockvar, the Democratic former secretary of state in Pennsylvania; and Mark Lindeman, the policy and strategy director at Verified Voting, a nonpartisan election technology group — the same three questions.

    Here’s what they told us.

    What about the coming election keeps you up at night?

    Boockvar is concerned about the overall vibe. Deliberate misinformation, fearmongering, and the destruction of confidence in democratic institutions have “led to a powder keg — immense tension and distrust, and encouragement to act out,” she said. “It has also directly led to an increase in threats against election officials, including doxing, swatting, intimidation, and harassment. Regardless of who wins the November election, I am concerned about the human impact of all this.”

    Lindeman, as well, isn’t loving the energy. “On good nights, folks like me are up working to help election officials address possible problems that could provide fodder for fearmongers,” he said. “On my bad nights, I worry about whether Americans sufficiently value our free and fair elections and the people who make them happen. We need to cherish and defend the best elements of our political system, elections among them.”

    Merrill worries about whether election administrators “are properly prepared, have been properly trained, and are readily accepting their responsibility as election workers leading up to November 5th and continuing past election day through election certification.”

    He added: “If those things have not been done, it is too late for them to occur now.”

    What concern do you hear a lot that you think is overblown?

    “The fears that are introduced by individuals who are ill-informed or uneducated about the elections process tend to take on a life of their own,” said Merrill, who believes many of these fears could be resolved if more people were willing to learn more about how elections work and participate in the process.

    “If they dedicated as much time, energy, and effort to supporting the election apparatus in their jurisdiction as they do in demonstrating keyboard courage and trying to stir up false narratives about the elections process, I believe they would be more comfortable with the work that is being done and would ultimately see that the results are safe, secure, and that the transparency in the process has been well demonstrated,” he said.

    Lindeman feels much the same. “Overall, many people have been led to accept a generalized vibe that election fraud is rampant — that corruption lurks in the voting machines, or the ballots, or the election officials, or who is allowed to vote, or maybe everything,” he said. “It’s almost an inversion of social reality, like perceiving firefighters as cogs in a nationwide conspiracy to destroy our freedom … somehow.”

    Boockvar declined to answer this question.

    What do you wish voters understood better about elections?

    Boockvar wishes that people better understood the processes and safeguards involved. It’s our “neighbors, friends, and coaches” who work so hard to make sure every vote is counted, she said. Cybersecurity protocols and strict procedures “build in security and verification in every stage and system of our elections.” And then canvassing, reconciliation, and audits come at the end to make sure that the results are accurate.

    “Thanks to the people, the science, and the math, all eligible voters can exercise our fundamental right to vote and have confidence our votes are being cast and counted securely and accurately,” she said.

    Merrill also wishes folks understood how elections are run. “Education and orientation only take place when an individual is more intimately involved in the administration of the election through proper education, training, and participation in the direct administration of the process,” he said.

    Lindeman is excited about how much progress he sees, and about how well the U.S. does in this space — a feeling he wishes more shared. Verified Voting, for example, works to support the use of voter-verified paper ballots to check vote counts. On this and in many other ways, he said, the U.S. has made significant progress in recent years.

    “It’s important to see the big picture, which for me is this: U.S. elections are one of the things we do best as a country,” he said. “Vast numbers of good people work together across party lines to keep our elections free, fair, and honest. Well-designed procedures help them prevent, detect, and correct any problems.”

    Jessica Huseman is Votebeat’s editorial director and is based in Dallas. Contact Jessica at jhuseman@votebeat.org .

    Related Search

    Election DayVoter fraudVoter intimidationElection technologyVoting access issuesDemocracy trust

    Comments / 6

    Add a Comment
    Shirley Ford
    1d ago
    Stupi d ity for Trump.
    Guest
    1d ago
    I can't wait to hear kameltoe supporters crying when she loses
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Election officials prepare poll workers and staff for the threat of political violence
    Votebeat12 days ago
    Noncitizen voting rarely happens. But Wisconsin voters are hearing a lot about it.
    Votebeat14 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Signed. Sealed. Rejected.
    Votebeat14 days ago
    Despite federal court ruling, Arizona has power to ensure counties certify election results
    Votebeat29 days ago
    Gov. Greg Abbott boasted that Texas removed 6,500 noncitizens from its voter rolls. That number was likely inflated.
    Votebeat15 days ago
    Texas lawmakers signal push to require proof of citizenship from voters
    Votebeat13 days ago
    The 10 most common questions teenagers asked about the election
    Votebeat11 days ago
    No, Michigan does not have more voters than residents eligible to vote
    Votebeat6 days ago
    Opinion: Without migrant gangs on every corner, President Trump's visit to Aurora sure to be weird
    David Heitz21 days ago
    Vance dodges questions — and reality — about the 2020 election and Jan. 6
    Votebeat28 days ago
    Concrete suppliers get prison time for bid-rigging in Savannah area
    The Current GA10 days ago
    What constitutes vote-buying? Cards Against Humanity, Elon Musk promotions test the legal limits.
    Votebeat9 days ago
    She supports Trump’s anti-immigration policies. Texas incorrectly flagged her as a ‘noncitizen’ on its voting rolls.
    Votebeat1 day ago
    4 Cannabis Myths That Need To Die
    L.A. TACO1 day ago
    Four Michigan voters accused of casting two ballots in primary now face felony charges
    Votebeat25 days ago
    Florida Judge Alberto Miliam Caught Making Improper Comments & How to Report Judicial Misconduct
    Edmond Thorne12 days ago
    Wisconsin legalized ballot drop boxes, but some local officials are fighting them
    Votebeat27 days ago
    After Hurricane Helene, North Carolina and other states scramble to keep election on track
    Votebeat26 days ago
    Printing problem gums up early voting in Wisconsin
    Votebeat5 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune12 days ago
    Small business grants up to $100,000 –  applications due soon
    The HD Post6 days ago
    These Pennsylvania counties give voters a chance to fix errors on their mail ballots
    Votebeat6 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney16 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    DeSantis assails Amendment 4 at Jacksonville church
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    With Texas’ paper-based voter registration system, applications get lost in the shuffle
    Votebeat2 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today26 days ago
    Savannah man convicted on charges from Jan. 6 insurrection
    The Current GA10 days ago
    Cochise County supervisor accepts plea agreement for refusing to certify midterm election
    Votebeat9 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy