Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Votebeat

    Arizona ballot proposition would create open primaries. Here’s what else it would do.

    By Jen Fifield,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EAb9H_0vxtWkVA00

    Votebeat is a nonprofit news organization reporting on voting access and election administration across the U.S. Sign up for Votebeat Arizona’s free newsletter here.

    Out of the 13 propositions on Arizona’s ballot this year, Proposition 140 stands to have the greatest effect on the state’s elections.

    If approved, the Make Elections Fair Arizona Act would mandate open primary elections, ban the use of taxpayer money for closed partisan primary elections, and open up the possibility of ranked choice voting in general elections. Proponents and opponents have argued for months over how best to explain to the public what the proposition would and would not do.

    The status of the proposition has been in limbo amid questions about whether proponents had collected enough valid signatures to put it on the ballot.

    On Friday, the Arizona Supreme Court ruled that the measure will remain on the ballot , and that votes for or against it must be tallied.

    Here’s how each type of statewide election currently works in Arizona, and how a “yes” vote on Proposition 140 would change that:

    Presidential preference election

    Now: Arizona voters make their selections for presidential nominees every four years in a mid-March election called the presidential preference election. This is separate from the primary for all other offices. Taxpayers pay for the election, but not all voters can participate: Registered Republicans are allowed to cast votes only for Republican candidates, and Democrats can cast votes only for Democratic candidates. Voters who are not registered with a political party are prohibited from voting.

    If Proposition 140 passes: Taxpayers wouldn’t fund presidential preference elections unless the parties agree to open them up to voters who aren’t registered with a political party, independent voters, and voters whose party won’t have a candidate on the November ballot; voters who are registered with a party that will be represented on the November ballot would still be able to vote only for their own party’s candidates.

    If the parties don’t agree to open up their primaries, they would be required to fund their own presidential preference elections.

    Statewide primary election

    Now: Statewide primary elections are typically held in August each even-numbered year. (This year, the election was held in July, but that was a temporary change.) Each party holds its own primary election, funded by taxpayers, on the same day and under the same rules. Voters registered with a political party receive a ballot listing only candidates from their party to choose their nominees for the general election. Voters not registered with a political party, or not registered with a party that will be on the November ballot, can select any party’s ballot for the primary. If they are a mail voter, they must actively let the county know each election which ballot they would like to receive in the mail. Otherwise, they won’t be sent a ballot at all. Historically, voters not registered with a political party have had low turnout in primary elections, perhaps due to this requirement.

    If Proposition 140 passes: The partisan primary system would be eliminated, but there would still be primaries to see who advances to the general election. All voters would receive the same primary election ballot, and all candidates from all political parties would run against one another. The election would be open to all voters, regardless of party affiliation, and including voters who are not registered with a party.

    In races with one officeholder, voters would be allowed to choose just one name from the list of candidates. That list could include Republican candidates, Democratic candidates, and candidates from other parties.

    The state Legislature would be required to enact a law by Nov. 1, 2025, deciding how many candidates would advance to the November general election. For a seat with one officeholder, such as for governor, lawmakers would set the number at two to five candidates. For a position with more than one officeholder, such as a state House seat — where each district elects two representatives — lawmakers would pick the number of candidates to advance, within the limits set by the proposition.

    If the Legislature fails to enact such a law by Nov. 1, 2025, it would be up to the secretary of state to decide how many candidates would make the general election ballot.

    The top vote-getters in the primary, regardless of their party affiliation, would advance to the general election. That means multiple members of the same party could be competing against each other in the general election. For example, if the Legislature decides that two candidates will advance to the general, and the top two vote-getters in the governor race are both Republicans, there would be no Democratic candidate on the November ballot.

    Every six years, the Legislature would be permitted to change the law governing how many candidates advance to the general election.

    Statewide general election

    Now: Arizona operates under a plurality vote system in which the top vote-getter is elected. Even in contests with more than two candidates, the leader does not need to secure more than 50% of votes to win.

    If Proposition 140 passes: How the November general election is run would depend on the law enacted by the Legislature governing how many candidates advance from the primary.

    For a seat with one officeholder, if the Legislature decides that two candidates advance to the general election, the top vote-getter is elected. If the Legislature decides that three, four, or five candidates advance to the general election, the state would use a system called ranked choice voting, in which voters rank all candidates on the ballot in order of preference. For example, if there are three candidates for governor, the voter would mark their first, second, and third choices.

    If one candidate receives more than 50% of the first-choice votes, that person wins the election. If no candidate gets more than 50% of first-choice votes, the procedures from there would be determined by the Legislature. In many ranked-choice voting systems across the country, the person who gets the fewest first-choice votes is eliminated from contention, and the state distributes that candidate’s votes by looking at voters’ second choices.

    For a position with more than one officeholder, such as the House seats, the proposition allows state lawmakers to decide how the winner is determined.

    Jen Fifield is a reporter for Votebeat based in Arizona. Contact Jen at jfifield@votebeat.org .

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 39
    Add a Comment
    love portion 11
    2h ago
    vote "no", change is not "improvement"
    Ruth Ann Showalter
    8h ago
    I am voting NO on this prop! it shouldn't have been allowed on the ballot by the court.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Little-noticed statehouse races could reshape election policies next year
    Votebeat14 days ago
    Voters affected by citizenship-check error can cast a full ballot, Arizona Supreme Court rules
    Votebeat18 days ago
    Arizona Supreme Court affirms votes for the open primaries measure will be counted
    Votebeat3 days ago
    It’s National Voter Registration Day! Here’s how to make sure you get on the rolls.
    Votebeat21 days ago
    Expected Pinal County ruling could affect how many ballots are rejected in Arizona’s November election
    Votebeat4 days ago
    Wisconsin clerks in sticker shock over Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s request to have name covered on ballot
    Votebeat19 days ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks18 days ago
    Why Georgia election board’s latest change to voting procedures is so perilous
    Votebeat9 days ago
    Court rules nearly 98,000 Arizonans whose citizenship hadn’t been confirmed can vote the full ballot
    Arizona Luminaria16 days ago
    Republicans, Democrats work to restore voter trust
    Votebeat22 days ago
    Pennsylvania’s polling place lookup tool has errors that could frustrate voters
    Votebeat27 days ago
    How Arizona tackles a language barrier to provide Navajo voters a ballot they can listen to
    Votebeat22 days ago
    Despite federal court ruling, Arizona has power to ensure counties certify election results
    Votebeat8 days ago
    After Hurricane Helene, North Carolina and other states scramble to keep election on track
    Votebeat5 days ago
    Property tax reform is on the November ballot: Here’s what to know
    WyoFile8 days ago
    Trust in elections is strongest at the local level, Pennsylvania poll shows
    Votebeat5 days ago
    Fulton judge overturns Georgia secretary of state decision, removes 2 names from presidential ballot
    The Current GA25 days ago
    Pennsylvania court says county should have warned voters before rejecting their mail ballots
    Votebeat14 days ago
    DOJ sues software company controlling 80% of rental market – accuses of price fixing rents in CA
    The HD Post25 days ago
    ACLU drops preemptive lawsuit after Michigan county canvasser swears he’ll certify November election
    Votebeat28 days ago
    New poll shows who Hispanics are backing in southwest swing states
    Fox News2 days ago
    Arizona begins in-person and absentee voting, here's what you need to know
    Fox News7 hours ago
    Arizona Supreme Court Chief Justice details what went into abortion case decision
    ABC 15 News1 day ago
    Wisconsin Supreme Court rejects RFK Jr.’s ballot request, to clerks’ relief
    Votebeat8 days ago
    Arizona election denier boasts about potentially illegal access to U.S. banking data
    Raw Story1 day ago
    Pennsylvania Democrats approach 2024 election with slimmest voter registration advantage in decades
    Votebeat21 days ago
    After legal setback, Wisconsin voters with disabilities continue battle for electronic ballots
    Votebeat20 days ago
    Feds sue two Wisconsin towns for failure to use accessible voting machine
    Votebeat18 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile8 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria18 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy