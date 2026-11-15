Voorhees Township’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with big hospital systems and clinics adding staff across many roles. If you’re in healthcare, there’s a good mix here—from entry-level support to high-paying physician work.

Employer: Virtua Health

Virtua Health Location: Voorhees, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Minimum $336,400/year (NJ pay transparency)

Full-scope OB/GYN role at Virtua Center for Women, connected right to the Voorhees hospital for easy access to high-risk maternity care and diagnostics. Comes with strong system support, loan forgiveness, CME stipend, paid malpractice, and a full benefits package.

Employer: Complete Care - New Jersey & PA

Location: Voorhees, NJ

Type: Full-time (flexible part-time & per diem also noted)

(flexible part-time & per diem also noted) Salary: Not listed

Hands-on resident care role with all shifts available (7–3, 3–11, 11–7) and options for flexible schedules. Highlights include Work Today, Get Paid Today, tuition reimbursement, and chances to grow your career in long-term care.

Employer: Cooper Norcross Health

Location: Voorhees, NJ

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Certified medical assistant role in an ambulatory setting with Cooper Norcross Health, handling rooming, vitals, EMR work, and patient outreach. Great fit if you have at least 1 year of MA experience, are certified, and want steady hours with a major South Jersey health system.

(Note: A second posting with the same title and description appears to be a duplicate of this role.)

Employer: Cooper Norcross Health

Location: Voorhees, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Chairside support role where you’ll prep patients, assist during procedures, take radiographs and dental photos, and help with sterilization and oral health education. Open to candidates with 0–2 years of experience and a high school diploma or GED.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related openings you can explore from the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.