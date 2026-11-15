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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Senior Dogs Ready for Adoption in Voorhees
Voorhees has some wonderful dogs waiting at The Voorhees Animal Orphanage for a second chance. Each one has a different story, but all of them are hoping for a safe, loving home.
Noelle
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult senior
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Shelter: The Voorhees Animal Orphanage
- Phone: (856) 627-9111
Noelle is an older girl who came in as a thin, neglected stray and is now getting the TLC she deserves. She clearly misses being a house dog and would love a quiet home, a soft bed, and a peaceful routine. She’s a gentle senior who just wants comfort and companionship in her golden years.
👉 Meet Noelle and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Toffoli
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium), Bully-type
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brindle
- Shelter: The Voorhees Animal Orphanage
- Phone: (856) 627-9111
Toffoli is a big, lovable Bully boy with a great personality and a nice balance of energy. He enjoys being active but also likes his downtime, so he’s a good fit for a family wanting fun without nonstop puppy chaos. He’s still learning and will benefit from continued training. A home with teenagers and a fenced yard would be ideal so he can play and stretch his legs.
👉 Meet Toffoli and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Zippy
- Breed: Yorkie, Yorkshire Terrier mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper
- Shelter: The Voorhees Animal Orphanage
- Phone: (856) 627-9111
Zippy is a small, adorable Yorkie with a quiet, gentle personality. He’s looking for a peaceful, adult-only home where he can relax and bond with his people. He may enjoy having a friendly, similar-sized dog as a companion. If you have a calm home and love little lap dogs, Zippy could be your guy.
👉 Meet Zippy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Zack
- Breed: Alaskan Malamute mix
- Age: Young (about 2 years)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with White
- Shelter: The Voorhees Animal Orphanage
- Phone: (856) 627-9111
Zack is a handsome, 2-year-old Malamute mix with a friendly nature and lots of energy. He came in with two canine housemates after his owner could no longer care for them. Zack needs an active family who enjoys the outdoors and can give him plenty of exercise, playtime, and training. He’ll do best with someone who understands energetic, intelligent working breeds.
👉 Meet Zack and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Wiggy
- Breed: Yorkie, Yorkshire Terrier / Toy Poodle mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper
- Shelter: The Voorhees Animal Orphanage
- Phone: (856) 627-9111
Wiggy is a tiny, sweet Yorkie mix who came in as a frightened stray. Shelter life is a lot for such a small, soft-natured dog. She needs a calm, adult-only home with someone patient who will give her time to settle in and build trust. She may also enjoy another friendly little dog to help her feel secure.
👉 Meet Wiggy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Reese
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium), Bully-type
- Age: Baby (about 7 months)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate with White
- Adoption Fee: $425
- Shelter: The Voorhees Animal Orphanage
- Phone: (856) 627-9111
Reese is a 7-month-old Bully mix with a beautiful chocolate coat and a sweet nature. He’s had a rough start and was beaten up by the resident dog in his previous home, so he needs careful introductions to any new dogs. The shelter is open to a meet-and-greet with a calm, easygoing dog. He’s still young, so he’ll need training, structure, and kindness as he grows.
👉 Meet Reese and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Dancer
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium), Pittie-type
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White
- Shelter: The Voorhees Animal Orphanage
- Phone: (856) 627-9111
Dancer is a sweet young Pittie who wiggles and “dances” in his kennel, which is how he got his name. Shelter life can be a bit much for him, but he’s gaining confidence. He’s a big foodie, and treats are a great way to bond with him and help with ongoing training. He’s ready for someone who will help his playful side shine.
👉 Meet Dancer and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Gordon
- Breed: Labrador Retriever mix
- Age: Young (about 1½ years)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with brown/red/golden tones
- Shelter: The Voorhees Animal Orphanage
- Phone: (856) 627-9111
Gordon is a 1½-year-old Lab mix with a sweet, outgoing personality and lots of energy. He was surrendered with two canine housemates and is very dog-friendly—he’d likely love a playful dog buddy in his new home. Gordon is strong and still working on his leash manners, so he’ll do best with an active family who can give him exercise and consistent training.
👉 Meet Gordon and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Voorhees, NJ and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider visiting The Voorhees Animal Orphanage or calling (856) 627-9111 to ask about these wonderful pups.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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