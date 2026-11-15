Voorhees has some wonderful dogs waiting at The Voorhees Animal Orphanage for a second chance. Each one has a different story, but all of them are hoping for a safe, loving home.

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult senior

Adult senior Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Shelter: The Voorhees Animal Orphanage

Phone: (856) 627-9111

Noelle is an older girl who came in as a thin, neglected stray and is now getting the TLC she deserves. She clearly misses being a house dog and would love a quiet home, a soft bed, and a peaceful routine. She’s a gentle senior who just wants comfort and companionship in her golden years.

👉 Meet Noelle and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium), Bully-type

Mixed Breed (Medium), Bully-type Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Brindle

Brindle Shelter: The Voorhees Animal Orphanage

Phone: (856) 627-9111

Toffoli is a big, lovable Bully boy with a great personality and a nice balance of energy. He enjoys being active but also likes his downtime, so he’s a good fit for a family wanting fun without nonstop puppy chaos. He’s still learning and will benefit from continued training. A home with teenagers and a fenced yard would be ideal so he can play and stretch his legs.

👉 Meet Toffoli and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Yorkie, Yorkshire Terrier mix

Yorkie, Yorkshire Terrier mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper

Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper Shelter: The Voorhees Animal Orphanage

Phone: (856) 627-9111

Zippy is a small, adorable Yorkie with a quiet, gentle personality. He’s looking for a peaceful, adult-only home where he can relax and bond with his people. He may enjoy having a friendly, similar-sized dog as a companion. If you have a calm home and love little lap dogs, Zippy could be your guy.

👉 Meet Zippy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Alaskan Malamute mix

Alaskan Malamute mix Age: Young (about 2 years)

Young (about 2 years) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with White

Black with White Shelter: The Voorhees Animal Orphanage

Phone: (856) 627-9111

Zack is a handsome, 2-year-old Malamute mix with a friendly nature and lots of energy. He came in with two canine housemates after his owner could no longer care for them. Zack needs an active family who enjoys the outdoors and can give him plenty of exercise, playtime, and training. He’ll do best with someone who understands energetic, intelligent working breeds.

👉 Meet Zack and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Yorkie, Yorkshire Terrier / Toy Poodle mix

Yorkie, Yorkshire Terrier / Toy Poodle mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper

Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper Shelter: The Voorhees Animal Orphanage

Phone: (856) 627-9111

Wiggy is a tiny, sweet Yorkie mix who came in as a frightened stray. Shelter life is a lot for such a small, soft-natured dog. She needs a calm, adult-only home with someone patient who will give her time to settle in and build trust. She may also enjoy another friendly little dog to help her feel secure.

👉 Meet Wiggy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium), Bully-type

Mixed Breed (Medium), Bully-type Age: Baby (about 7 months)

Baby (about 7 months) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate with White

Brown/Chocolate with White Adoption Fee: $425

Shelter: The Voorhees Animal Orphanage

Phone: (856) 627-9111

Reese is a 7-month-old Bully mix with a beautiful chocolate coat and a sweet nature. He’s had a rough start and was beaten up by the resident dog in his previous home, so he needs careful introductions to any new dogs. The shelter is open to a meet-and-greet with a calm, easygoing dog. He’s still young, so he’ll need training, structure, and kindness as he grows.

👉 Meet Reese and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium), Pittie-type

Mixed Breed (Medium), Pittie-type Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White Shelter: The Voorhees Animal Orphanage

Phone: (856) 627-9111

Dancer is a sweet young Pittie who wiggles and “dances” in his kennel, which is how he got his name. Shelter life can be a bit much for him, but he’s gaining confidence. He’s a big foodie, and treats are a great way to bond with him and help with ongoing training. He’s ready for someone who will help his playful side shine.

👉 Meet Dancer and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever mix Age: Young (about 1½ years)

Young (about 1½ years) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with brown/red/golden tones

Black with brown/red/golden tones Shelter: The Voorhees Animal Orphanage

Phone: (856) 627-9111

Gordon is a 1½-year-old Lab mix with a sweet, outgoing personality and lots of energy. He was surrendered with two canine housemates and is very dog-friendly—he’d likely love a playful dog buddy in his new home. Gordon is strong and still working on his leash manners, so he’ll do best with an active family who can give him exercise and consistent training.

👉 Meet Gordon and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Voorhees, NJ and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider visiting The Voorhees Animal Orphanage or calling (856) 627-9111 to ask about these wonderful pups.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.