Voorhees has some very special kittens and a young cat hoping to find loving homes. If you’ve been thinking about adding a feline friend to your family, these cuties at Animal Welfare Association would love to meet you.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly black

Mostly black Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Animal Welfare Association (Voorhees, NJ)

(Voorhees, NJ) Phone: (856) 424-2288 ext.102

Cider is a sleek, mostly black young cat who’s ready for her next chapter. If you’re looking for a slightly older kitty instead of a tiny kitten, Cider could be a great match.

👉 Meet Cider and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly white

Mostly white Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Animal Welfare Association (Voorhees, NJ)

(Voorhees, NJ) Phone: (856) 424-2288 ext.102

Ralph is a mostly white baby kitten, full of that classic kitten charm. If you want to raise a cat from a young age and watch him grow, Ralph may be the one.

👉 Meet Ralph and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Orange or red

Orange or red Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Animal Welfare Association (Voorhees, NJ)

(Voorhees, NJ) Phone: (856) 424-2288 ext.102

Dolly is an orange/red baby kitten, a color that’s a little less common in girls, which makes her extra special. She’s looking for a safe, loving home to grow up in.

👉 Meet Dolly and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly gray or blue

Mostly gray or blue Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Animal Welfare Association (Voorhees, NJ)

(Voorhees, NJ) Phone: (856) 424-2288 ext.102

Bella is a mostly gray/blue baby kitten with a soft, classic look. She’s ready to leave the shelter life behind and settle into a cozy home.

👉 Meet Bella and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re interested in any of these cats, please call Animal Welfare Association at (856) 424-2288 ext.102 or visit their website to learn more and start the adoption process. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these kitties find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.