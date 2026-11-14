Voorhees Township has a nice mix of sales and marketing roles right now, from healthcare outreach to banking and home care growth. If you like building relationships and getting out into the community, these are worth a look.

Employer: Axia Women's Health

Axia Women's Health Location: Voorhees, NJ (supports NJ & PA care centers, 20–30% travel )

(supports NJ & PA care centers, ) Salary: $65,000–$70,000/year

Type: Full-time

This role supports OB/GYN and women’s health practices with local marketing plans, referral outreach, and community events. Good fit if you have 3+ years in marketing/outreach, enjoy visiting different sites, and want strong benefits like 401(k) match, generous PTO, and multiple medical plan options.

Employer: Columbia Bank Northeast

Location: Voorhees, NJ (South NJ market)

(South NJ market) Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time, hybrid (3 days in office / 2 remote; changing to 4/1 in 2027)

Focus on nonprofit, government, and commercial clients, building deposit relationships and representing the bank at community events and conferences. Best for someone with a bachelor’s degree and 2+ years of business development, strong networking skills, and interest in bonus programs, ESOP, 401(k), and solid PTO.

Employer: Perfected Home Healthcare

Location: Voorhees, NJ

Salary: $45,000–$60,000/year base + $0.50–$1.00 extra per hour when working as the marketer

when working as the marketer Type: Full-time

You’ll visit hospitals, rehab centers, and senior communities to grow referrals, while also helping with digital marketing, campaigns, and KPI tracking. Great if you want field outreach plus marketing skills (SEO, digital ads, CRM tools) and like mission-driven work with seniors.

If any of these feel close to what you want, save the link and apply soon—good local roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.