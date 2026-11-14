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Voorhees Township
📣 Voorhees Township Sales & Marketing Jobs with Multiple Openings
2 days ago
Voorhees Township has a nice mix of sales and marketing roles right now, from healthcare outreach to banking and home care growth. If you like building relationships and getting out into the community, these are worth a look.
Field Marketing Specialist – Healthcare
- Employer: Axia Women's Health
- Location: Voorhees, NJ (supports NJ & PA care centers, 20–30% travel)
- Salary: $65,000–$70,000/year
- Type: Full-time
This role supports OB/GYN and women’s health practices with local marketing plans, referral outreach, and community events. Good fit if you have 3+ years in marketing/outreach, enjoy visiting different sites, and want strong benefits like 401(k) match, generous PTO, and multiple medical plan options.
Business Development Representative & Government Banking II
- Employer: Columbia Bank Northeast
- Location: Voorhees, NJ (South NJ market)
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time, hybrid (3 days in office / 2 remote; changing to 4/1 in 2027)
Focus on nonprofit, government, and commercial clients, building deposit relationships and representing the bank at community events and conferences. Best for someone with a bachelor’s degree and 2+ years of business development, strong networking skills, and interest in bonus programs, ESOP, 401(k), and solid PTO.
Business Development Coordinator – Home Care Growth & Outreach
- Employer: Perfected Home Healthcare
- Location: Voorhees, NJ
- Salary: $45,000–$60,000/year base + $0.50–$1.00 extra per hour when working as the marketer
- Type: Full-time
You’ll visit hospitals, rehab centers, and senior communities to grow referrals, while also helping with digital marketing, campaigns, and KPI tracking. Great if you want field outreach plus marketing skills (SEO, digital ads, CRM tools) and like mission-driven work with seniors.
If any of these feel close to what you want, save the link and apply soon—good local roles tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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