🏥 Voorhees Township Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings

Voorhees Township has some solid healthcare roles open right now, from entry-level clinical support to high-paying licensed positions.

Below are several local options you can scan quickly and click through if one fits your skills.

Employer: Cooper Norcross Health

Cooper Norcross Health Location: Voorhees, NJ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00 – $29.00/hour

Highlights: Support dental providers with patient prep, chairside assisting, x-rays, photos, sterilization, and basic oral health education. Great fit if you have a HS diploma/GED and 0–2 years experience and want to grow inside a large regional health system.

Employer: Walgreens

Walgreens Location: Voorhees, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary Range: $87,859 – $168,896/year

Highlights: Lead daily specialty pharmacy operations, manage workflow, inventory, and quality, and work closely with patients and providers. Requires BS Pharmacy or PharmD and current pharmacist license (or willing to obtain per district rules), plus at least 1 year of pharmacy experience.

Employer: Axia Women's Health

Axia Women's Health Location: Voorhees, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Range not listed (full-time benefits provided)

Range not listed (full-time benefits provided) Highlights: Hands-on leadership role for an LPN overseeing clinical workflows and Medical Assistants in women’s health. Mix of direct patient care, triage, scheduling, and staff coaching, with strong benefits and PTO.

Employer: Axia Women's Health

Axia Women's Health Location: Voorhees, NJ

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: Range not listed (full-time benefits provided)

Range not listed (full-time benefits provided) Highlights: Support OB/GYN providers with rooming patients, vitals, procedures, injections, lab work, and EHR documentation. Requires national MA certification (CMA, RMA, NCMA, or CCMA) and HS diploma/GED; OB/GYN experience is a plus.

Employer: AXA Professionals

AXA Professionals Location: Voorhees, NJ

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: $30.00 – $37.00/hour

Highlights: Perform chest x-rays and support a cardiopulmonary diagnostic team while keeping patients safe and comfortable. Requires ARRT certification, CCMA, BLS, and comfort with both imaging and basic clinical/office tasks.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, exact duties, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.