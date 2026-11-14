👔 Voorhees Township NJ Management Jobs – Multiple Open Roles

Voorhees Township has a nice mix of healthcare and infrastructure leadership roles right now. If you’ve got management experience, there are a few solid options to check out.

Employer: Utilities One Group

Utilities One Group Location: Voorhees, NJ (Operations, field-based)

(Operations, field-based) Salary: $90,000 – $120,000/year

Type: Full-time

This role leads multiple construction projects in telecom, power, water, renewable energy, and data centers. You’ll manage client relationships, direct field crews, oversee budgets and schedules, and get a company vehicle, fuel card, health benefits, 401(k), PTO, and holidays.

Employer: Axia Women’s Health

Location: Voorhees, NJ

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time, on-site

Oversee the clinical and business operations of one women’s health care center, supervising a small team and improving patient and staff experience. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, generous PTO, disability coverage, and free counseling.

Employer: Axia Women’s Health

Location: Voorhees, NJ

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Lead the front desk and non-clinical team, manage schedules, train new staff, and keep patient flow running smoothly. Full-time benefits include 401(k) match from day one, multiple medical plans, PTO, life and disability insurance, and discounts on travel, gyms, and more.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full description, and get an application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.