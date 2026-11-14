undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🐶 Playful, Loving Dogs Ready for Adoption in Voorhees, NJ
Looking for a new four-legged friend in Voorhees, NJ? These adoptable dogs are hoping for a safe, loving home and a family to call their own.
Chewy
- Breed: Welsh Springer Spaniel mix
- Age: About 1 year (young)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with white
- Shelter: The Voorhees Animal Orphanage
- Phone: (856) 627-9111
About Chewy:
Chewy is a fun-loving, energetic young Spaniel mix who was surrendered through no fault of his own. He’s very smart, already potty trained, and knows basic commands. He’s not a couch potato and will do best with an active family who can keep up with his energy and continue his training.
He hasn’t seen much of the world yet, so a home that will introduce him to new experiences and keep his mind busy would be a great match. The shelter notes this energetic guy would likely enjoy a home with children.
👉 Meet Chewy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Michelle
- Breed: Labrador Retriever mix
- Age: Puppy (baby)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Adoption Fee: $450
- Shelter: Animal Welfare Association
- Phone: (856) 424-2288 ext.102
About Michelle:
Michelle is a young Lab mix puppy, full of that classic Lab charm and puppy sweetness. As a baby, she’ll need a family ready for training, socializing, and lots of playtime. The adoption fee helps cover her care and routine vetting.
👉 Meet Michelle and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Lola
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Puppy (baby)
- Gender: Female
- Color: White
- Adoption Fee: $450
- Shelter: Animal Welfare Association
- Phone: (856) 424-2288 ext.102
About Lola:
Lola is a white, medium mixed-breed puppy who’s just starting life and looking for a family to grow up with. As a baby, she’ll need patient training, gentle guidance, and plenty of love. Her adoption fee supports her medical care and shelter costs.
👉 Meet Lola and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Voorhees, NJ and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please reach out to the shelters listed above, schedule a visit, or submit an application through their websites. Sharing these pups with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.