Looking for a new four-legged friend in Voorhees, NJ? These adoptable dogs are hoping for a safe, loving home and a family to call their own.

Breed: Welsh Springer Spaniel mix

Welsh Springer Spaniel mix Age: About 1 year (young)

About 1 year (young) Gender: Male

Color: Black with white

Black with white Shelter: The Voorhees Animal Orphanage

Phone: (856) 627-9111

About Chewy:

Chewy is a fun-loving, energetic young Spaniel mix who was surrendered through no fault of his own. He’s very smart, already potty trained, and knows basic commands. He’s not a couch potato and will do best with an active family who can keep up with his energy and continue his training.

He hasn’t seen much of the world yet, so a home that will introduce him to new experiences and keep his mind busy would be a great match. The shelter notes this energetic guy would likely enjoy a home with children.

👉 Meet Chewy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever mix Age: Puppy (baby)

Gender: Female

Color: Black

Black Adoption Fee: $450

Shelter: Animal Welfare Association

Phone: (856) 424-2288 ext.102

About Michelle:

Michelle is a young Lab mix puppy, full of that classic Lab charm and puppy sweetness. As a baby, she’ll need a family ready for training, socializing, and lots of playtime. The adoption fee helps cover her care and routine vetting.

👉 Meet Michelle and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Puppy (baby)

Gender: Female

Color: White

White Adoption Fee: $450

Shelter: Animal Welfare Association

Phone: (856) 424-2288 ext.102

About Lola:

Lola is a white, medium mixed-breed puppy who’s just starting life and looking for a family to grow up with. As a baby, she’ll need patient training, gentle guidance, and plenty of love. Her adoption fee supports her medical care and shelter costs.

👉 Meet Lola and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Voorhees, NJ and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please reach out to the shelters listed above, schedule a visit, or submit an application through their websites. Sharing these pups with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.