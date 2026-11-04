🏥 Voorhees Township NJ Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Roles $60/hr+

Voorhees Township is busy hiring in healthcare right now, from hospital RNs to animal care and rehab support. If you’re in medicine or allied health, there’s a nice mix of full‑time and part‑time roles here.

Employer: Virtua Health

Virtua Health Location: Voorhees, NJ

Voorhees, NJ Type: Full Time , 1st shift, four 10‑hour days (7:00–5:30)

, 1st shift, four 10‑hour days (7:00–5:30) Pay: $44.57 – $60.44/hour

Endoscopy RN role with daytime hours and a 4x10 schedule. Endo experience and NJ RN license required, plus access to Virtua’s full benefits package.

Employer: Virtua Health

Virtua Health Location: Voorhees, NJ

Voorhees, NJ Type: Full Time , 1st shift, 40 hrs/week

, 1st shift, 40 hrs/week Pay: $26.00 – $39.11/hour

Work with cardiac and pulmonary rehab patients, run stress tests, interpret EKGs, and set exercise plans. Requires BS in Exercise Physiology/Science, ACLS, and at least 1 year in a hospital or fitness setting.

Employer: Virtua Health

Virtua Health Location: Voorhees, NJ

Voorhees, NJ Type: Full Time , night shift , 36 hrs/week (12‑hour shifts)

, , 36 hrs/week (12‑hour shifts) Pay: $44.57 – $60.44/hour

Med‑Surg RN role on MS 6AB with 12‑hour night shifts. NJ RN license required, with strong team coordination and patient‑care skills; includes Virtua’s comprehensive benefits.

Employer: Virtua Health

Virtua Health Location: Voorhees, NJ

Voorhees, NJ Type: Part Time , day shift, 24 hrs/week (12‑hour shifts)

, day shift, 24 hrs/week (12‑hour shifts) Pay: $44.57 – $60.44/hour

Mother–baby unit RN caring for postpartum patients and newborns. MCH/OB experience and NJ RN license required, with part‑time hours and access to Virtua benefits.

Employer: Animal Welfare Association

Location: Voorhees, NJ

Voorhees, NJ Type: Full Time

Pay: Not listed

Hands‑on shelter vet tech role assisting with surgery prep, anesthesia monitoring, meds, vaccines, and intake exams. Needs 1–2 years vet tech experience, comfort with cats/dogs/exotics, and the ability to lift up to 50 lbs.

Employer: Fresenius Medical Care

Location: Voorhees, NJ (regional travel 35–80%)

Voorhees, NJ (regional travel 35–80%) Type: Full Time , Monday–Friday , no nights/weekends/holidays/on‑call

, , no nights/weekends/holidays/on‑call Pay: $85,000 – $142,000/year

RN educator role training dialysis staff and supporting quality initiatives across multiple sites. Requires RN license, 1+ year dialysis RN experience, and offers a strong benefits package with 401(k) match and PTO.

Employer: ABC Children’s Dentistry

Location: Voorhees, NJ

Voorhees, NJ Type: Part Time , in‑person

, in‑person Pay: $29.31 – $35.30/hour

Pediatric dental office seeking a friendly assistant with a valid dental X‑ray license. Offers excellent pay, kid‑focused work, and family‑friendly hours.

Employer: Voorhees Pediatric Facility

Location: Voorhees, NJ

Voorhees, NJ Type: Full Time , 40 hrs/week

, 40 hrs/week Pay: $16/hour

Support PT/OT/SLP staff by transporting patients, setting up treatment areas, and helping with basic non‑therapeutic activities. Great entry role if you like working with medically fragile children; includes medical, dental, vision, PTO, and 401(k) match.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers list related openings on the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.