🏭 Vonore, TN Manufacturing Jobs With Multiple Openings

Vonore’s plants are busy right now, especially in boats and vehicle parts. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these local factories are hiring.

Employer: Sea Ray Boats / Brunswick Corporation

Sea Ray Boats / Location: Vonore, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.50–$23.18/hour

Work on fiberglass boat hulls and decks using resins, gelcoat, and power tools in a fast-paced shop. This role is physical (on your feet, lifting up to 50 lbs) and comes with medical, dental, vision, paid vacation, 401(k) with up to 4% match, HSA contribution, and product discounts.

Note: There is a second posting for the same Lamination Technician role at Brunswick; it’s the same job, so it’s listed here once.

Employer: Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (CVG)

Location: Vonore, TN

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Pay: Not listed

Help build seat systems for European heavy-duty trucks and John Deere by assembling bases, arms, backs, and headrests with hand and power tools. You’ll be on your feet, lifting parts (often up to 40 lbs, sometimes more), working as part of a team in a loud, high-energy production area.

If one of these sounds close to what you can do, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application this week.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.