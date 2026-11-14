📅 Beginner nature photography hike at Lyonia

Beginning photographers can join a Beginner’s Photography: Learn and Hike session at Lyonia Preserve on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026, from 9–10 a.m.

You’ll walk the preserve while learning how to use your camera and practice outdoor photography techniques. All ages and skill levels are welcome.

The program is hosted by the Lyonia Environmental Center. Reservations are required for all their programs.

To reserve your spot: