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Deltona
📅 Beginner photography hike at Lyonia Preserve Nov. 14
3 days ago
📅 Beginner nature photography hike at Lyonia
Beginning photographers can join a Beginner’s Photography: Learn and Hike session at Lyonia Preserve on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026, from 9–10 a.m.
You’ll walk the preserve while learning how to use your camera and practice outdoor photography techniques. All ages and skill levels are welcome.
The program is hosted by the Lyonia Environmental Center. Reservations are required for all their programs.
To reserve your spot:
- Call 386-789-7207, ext. 21028, or
- Go to www.eventbrite.com and search for Lyonia Environmental Center.
More Info: LEC: Beginner’s Photography: Learn and Hike
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