📅 Relaxing nature sound bath at Gemini Springs Park

Unwind outdoors with a nature-inspired sound bath hosted by the Lyonia Environmental Center.

When: Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026, 9–10 a.m.

Where: Gemini Springs Park (under the trees)

Who: Recommended for ages 15 and older

Participants will relax beneath the trees while listening to soothing sounds, gentle vibrations, rustling leaves, and birdsong, all aimed at calming the mind and refreshing the senses.

Bring a blanket, yoga mat, pillow, and eye mask so you can get comfortable.

Reservations are required for all Lyonia Environmental Center programs. To reserve your spot, call 386-789-7207, ext. 21028, or search for “Lyonia Environmental Center” on www.eventbrite.com.