⚠️ Rising St. Johns River: Prep tips, sandbags & boat rules

Water levels on the St. Johns River are elevated, and the National Weather Service has issued Flood Warnings for parts of Volusia, Lake, and Seminole counties. Low-lying, flood-prone areas near the river — especially around Lake Harney and Astor — could see localized flooding that may affect roads, property access, and some homes.

Volusia County urges residents in these areas to:

Review your flood preparedness plan.

Check supplies of food, drinking water, medications, pet supplies , and other basics.

, and other basics. Use free self-service sandbags if needed: Osteen: Next to Volusia County Fire Rescue Station 36, 180 N. State Road 415 , open 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Astor: Lake County Fire Rescue Station 10, 23023 State Road 40 , open 24/7 . Bring your own shovels and gloves .



Several Volusia boat ramps are closed, including Highbanks, Lake Ashby Park, Lake Monroe, Lemon Bluff (both ramps), and Mariner's Cove Park. Check current ramp status at www.volusia.gov/boatramp.

Boaters on the St. Johns must follow all idle-speed and no-wake zones. Wakes can worsen shoreline erosion and damage homes and docks. These rules are being actively enforced.