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⚠️ Rising St. Johns River: sandbags, closures & boat rules
⚠️ Rising St. Johns River: Prep tips, sandbags & boat rules
Water levels on the St. Johns River are elevated, and the National Weather Service has issued Flood Warnings for parts of Volusia, Lake, and Seminole counties. Low-lying, flood-prone areas near the river — especially around Lake Harney and Astor — could see localized flooding that may affect roads, property access, and some homes.
Volusia County urges residents in these areas to:
- Review your flood preparedness plan.
- Check supplies of food, drinking water, medications, pet supplies, and other basics.
- Use free self-service sandbags if needed:
- Osteen: Next to Volusia County Fire Rescue Station 36, 180 N. State Road 415, open 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Astor: Lake County Fire Rescue Station 10, 23023 State Road 40, open 24/7. Bring your own shovels and gloves.
Several Volusia boat ramps are closed, including Highbanks, Lake Ashby Park, Lake Monroe, Lemon Bluff (both ramps), and Mariner's Cove Park. Check current ramp status at www.volusia.gov/boatramp.
Boaters on the St. Johns must follow all idle-speed and no-wake zones. Wakes can worsen shoreline erosion and damage homes and docks. These rules are being actively enforced.
More Info: Volusia County Urges Residents to Prepare for Risi...
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