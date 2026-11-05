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Deland
Citrus Grove named DeLand’s best elementary school
3 days ago
Citrus Grove Elementary has been recognized as the Best Elementary School in DeLand for 2026, based on Google reviews from families past and present. School leaders say the honor reflects a high level of excellence, strong service to the DeLand community, and the confidence and praise of its families.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Volusia County Schools
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