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Port Orange

Atlantic High aerospace academy highlighted at council

4 days ago
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The Port Orange City Council hosted Atlantic High School leaders and students at its Wednesday night council meeting to spotlight the school’s Technology, Engineering, Science & Aerospace Academy (TESA). Senior Tyler Cognitore presented his private pilot’s license as an example of how Volusia County Schools students are already preparing for aviation careers.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Volusia County Schools

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