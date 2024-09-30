Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Voice of OC

    Prop. 1 Could Get Orange County’s Homeless Veterans Into Homes

    By Hosam Elattar,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Donna Amick Schlitz
    2d ago
    It’s about time they start helping the homeless.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    3 Zodiac Signs Who Hate Children
    Total Apex Sports & Entertainment4 days ago
    Woman is about to order the Beefy 5-Layer Burrito from Taco Bell. Then she notices the description
    NewsNinja1 day ago
    Bringing Sand Back to San Clemente’s Beaches
    Voice of OC14 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA4 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post7 days ago
    The best steak in the western Suburbs is Served at this restaurant.
    Chicago Food King3 days ago
    An Annular Solar Eclipse Happens October 2, 2024
    M Henderson9 hours ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz17 days ago
    Texas Couple Indicted for $42 Million Tax Fraud Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia11 days ago
    Fatal Crash Claims Three Lives in Denton County
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt24 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Places to Volunteer This Coastal Cleanup Day
    Voice of OC13 days ago
    Actress Marla Gibbs (From TV's 'The Jeffersons' and '227') Turns 93
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz25 days ago
    Unclaimed Bodies in Texas Research: 5 Crucial Findings
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt10 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute5 hours ago
    Searchers scour mountain, cellular data for missing Yellowstone hiker
    WyoFile5 days ago
    Morristown Man Arrested for Cocaine Distribution
    Morristown Minute29 days ago
    Judge Orders OC Fairgrounds Staff to Reopen Equestrian Center
    Voice of OC26 days ago
    One of the Top 5 Best Hamburgers I have ever eaten is located in this suburb of Illinois.
    Chicago Food King13 days ago
    DOJ sues software company controlling 80% of rental market – accuses of price fixing rents in CA
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Big List of Festivals and Family Friendly Events This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen26 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile2 days ago
    “Please, Sir, Can I Have Some Smores?”
    Alameda Post4 days ago
    Aurora Venezuelan gang, landlord debate spills into Denver
    David Heitz14 days ago
    Inmate at state prison near Morea dies, prison reports
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel26 days ago
    Aurora homeless encampments getting bigger, official says
    David Heitz18 days ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt17 days ago
    Downtown Tremont ravaged by overnight blaze
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel16 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz27 minutes ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy