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Florence Pugh Sees Your Statement Coat and Raises You a Statement Shoulder
By Anna Cafolla,13 days ago
Forget the statement coat. Florence Pugh is all-in on the statement shoulder. And, in true Florence Pugh fashion, she’s doing nothing by halves. At an East of Eden FYC event in Los Angeles, the actor arrived wearing a black satin Harris Reed ensemble with shoulders of such exaggerated proportions that they practically deserved their own invitation.