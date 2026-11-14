undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Beauty Marks: The Best Beauty Looks of the Week
By Anna Cafolla,13 days ago
Welcome back to Beauty Marks: Vogue’s weekly edition of the best moments in celebrity beauty, from Vogue editors’ IG feeds, and all the glam of the fashion and pop culture landscapes. Each week, we curate the nail art to pin for your next nail appointment, new recruits to ‘Team Bob’, and major red carpet moments from the week’s most glamorous affairs. As always, it’s as much about celebrity beauty as it is about the makeup artists, hairstylists, and nail artists, as well as the creators crafting the trends you’re about to see everywhere.