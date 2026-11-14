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Inside the Y2K Costumes and Sets of Kelly O’Sullivan and Alex Thompson’s ‘Mouse’
By Lisa Wong Macabasco,12 days ago
The making of Mouse gave some Arkansas mothers a very good reason to have kept their daughters’ prom dresses. Costume designer Meg Grace put out a call on Facebook; in the week before the school-dance sequence was filmed, a member of her team drove around town collecting gowns, filling a van. Altogether, they gathered some 50 dresses worn to proms between 2000 and 2003. “It felt like a time warp,” Grace says of seeing them on the actors.
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