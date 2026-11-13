undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
‘Clothing Has Impact’: Zoe Latta, Kat Typaldos, and Turner on Styling Los Angeles Mayor-Elect Nithya Raman
By Alexandra Hildreth,9 days ago
When Nithya Raman stepped onto the podium for her first press conference as the newly minted mayor-elect of Los Angeles, keen eyes might have clocked her “if you know, you know” attire—specifically, a vintage tangerine Narciso Rodriguez motorcycle jacket and a pair of Eckhaus Latta jeans. Throughout much of her political career as a two-term LA councilwoman, Raman had deployed the classic conventions of a local representative: a sturdy button-down shirt here, a matching pantsuit there. Her more fashion-forward transformation in recent months comes courtesy of an unlikely political styling trio: fashion designer Zoe Latta (of bicoastal cool-kid brand Eckhaus Latta) and celebrity stylists Kat Typaldos and Turner.