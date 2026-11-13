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FKA Twigs’s Josephine Baker Transformation Is Already a Beauty Spectacle
By Anna Cafolla,9 days ago
With lacquered curls spiraling across her forehead, a dark and smoky gaze, and a megawatt smile, FKA twigs has all but disappeared into Josephine Baker. The first image of the British musician as the legendary entertainer in the forthcoming biopic Josephine Baker has arrived, and if this is anything to go by, we’re in for an on-screen beauty transformation for the ages.